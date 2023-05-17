It’s time for fun in Marana

The town of Marana Parks and Recreation Department team is excited for the summer to offer our citizens a diverse range of recreation programs for youth, adults and seniors.
We continue to see high attendance at our parks, recreation facilities, natural resource preserves, and trail systems where our citizens enjoy fun and healthy activities and special family time. We understand that our parks and trails offer residents the outdoor environments that allows them to stay both physically and mentally healthy.
In recent weeks, staff has focused on offering a broad range of summer programs. We are excited to offer the following recreational opportunities:
Come enjoy the Marana Public Pool in Ora Mae Harn District Park. Aquatics staff will offer a well-rounded schedule, including free open swim and lap swim from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
Another free event at the Marana Pool is scheduled for June 3, where we will host the #SplashSavvy Summer Kick-Off! This is our water safety and drowning prevention program. The event will feature a fun relay race between Marana Police Department, Northwest Fire District, and town of Marana Lifeguards. There will be food vendors, various community information booths, and lots of emergency vehicles where kids can ask first responders how they operate their emergency vehicles, and maybe even get a chance to sit behind the wheel!
We will also offer lifeguard training, youth swim lessons and junior lifeguarding courses with first aid/CPR/AED certification programs. Our splash pads at Crossroads District and Gladden Farms Community parks have been open since early April and will continue to be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week, until the middle of October.
Outdoor recreation programming will offer guided birding tours, summer horse camps, and garden classes at Marana Heritage River Park, as well as host our annual National Trails Day with the always-popular Headlamp Hike at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Wild Burro Trailhead.
In the area of sports and wellness programming, youth sport camps will include flag football camps, basketball clinics for ages 6 to 10, volleyball skills camp, tennis, pee-wee soccer as well as a variety of fitness and wellness programs including martial arts and boxing boot camp.
Special interest programming will continue to offer the very popular Paint-in-the-Park classes throughout the summer, as well as the Adventures in STEM with Lego Materials for ages 5 to 12.
Marana senior programming continues to thrive, offering a wide variety of programs at the Community Center in Ora Mae Harn Park. From health and wellness programs to arts and crafts and day trips, our seniors have many programs and activities to participate in for socialization and support.
Town of Marana’s annual Star-Spangled Spectacular event is scheduled for 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park. This will be an evening of festivities that includes a fireworks show at 9 p.m. and many free attractions, including the splash pad, field games, inflatables, live musical performances, exhibitors, musical instrument petting zoo presented by the Civic Orchestra of Tucson, and a car show presented by Obsessions Car Club.
We’re ready to have a great summer in Marana!
For more information on these and other Marana Parks and Recreation events and programs, visit maranaAZ.gov/recreation.
