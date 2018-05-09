Town Manager Jamsheed Mehta recently appointed Starla Anderson as interim finance director. She fills the role previously held by Erik Montague, who currently serves as Deputy Town Manager.
“Ms. Anderson has an extensive background in public finance and accounting with 15 years of work experience along with progressive, direct leadership roles,” Mehta said. “Her experience and contributions here at the Town make her extremely qualified to assist the organization through this transition.”
Anderson previously served as Deputy Finance Director for the Town of Marana. Before working at the Town, she served as financial analyst for Sun Tran, accountant for City of Tucson and finance manager for Pinal County. She holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix, and a Bachelor’s in Accounting Degree from the University of Arizona.
“I am honored to step into this role, and I am committed to continue leading with integrity and transparency,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s appointment as Interim Finance Director was effective April 23.
