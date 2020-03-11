Pump up those bike tires and grease up your gears because the fourth annual Tour de Cookie, presented by the Rotary Club of Marana, is back on The Loop, starting at Rillito River Park this Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to noon.
This year, the Tour de Cookie will have 12 booths along the 35-mile section of The Loop at the Santa Cruz River where sponsors give out homemade cookies to participants, according to Dan Contorno, event coordinator for the Rotary Club of Marana.
“We tell our riders they can start as soon as they get there,” Contorno said. “There is no racing. It’s just a fun day.”
Contorno said while the tour is a fun outdoor community activity, the real attractions are the homemade cookies. If they are not homemade, sponsors are required to offer fresh baked cookies from a bakery. Don’t expect to pull up to a booth giving out store-bought Oreos, he said.
“There’s a lady who’s been making cookies for the event from the start. Her family just loves doing it,” Contorno said. “She makes like 30 different types of cookies and it’s the highlight of the tour. Everybody stops by their booth.”
Registration for the Tour de Cookie is $40 and includes a t-shirt and a bag to fill with cookies given along the The Loop. Children under 12 years old ride for free with their parent’s registration. Children’s event t-shirts are $10, according to the Tour de Cookie website. If you get a group of ten or more participants to sign up the fee is reduced to $35. Participants with paid registration will be entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card from HMS Bikes.
“We’re really trying to encourage families to get out and just experience the bike path, have fun and support us,” Contorno said.
Contorno said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Rotary Club of Marana’s future community projects, locally and abroad. Contorno highlighted a couple examples of the club’s charitable actions.
“This year we funded a handicap playground at Coyote Trail Elementary in the Marana Unified School District,” Contorno said. “One of the biggest things we do is fund a village in Cameroon with infrastructure to help them thrive.”
Margarita Rykouski said she has been involved with the Tour de Cookie for the past few years as the manager for Performance Bicycle, a national chain that closes its doors in Tucson in 2018. When Rykouski began managing Sabino Cycles, she said she wanted her new employer to be a part of the event because it’s a lot of fun.”
“I’ve done it for many years and know how much fun it is,” Rykowski said. “So, I called the Rotary Club and said ‘Hey, I’ve got a new job. Can we be a part of it?’”
Rykowski said she enjoys giving out cookies as well as riding her bike to try out the other sponsors baked goods along the bike path.
“It’s a really fun thing. You ride to one stop and get a cookie. Then you ride to another and get another cookie,” Rykowski said. “It’s just a great time for everyone. I’m really happy to be a part of it this year.”
For Contorno, the best part of the event is seeing people young and old enjoying themselves while being active. He said the Tour De Cookie is the first time many people have rode a bike for multiple miles in one outing.
“Every year people come up to me after and say ‘this was a lot of fun and it’s the first time I’ve ridden 30-plus-miles’,” Contorno said. “It’s a great way to relax and a great way to spend the day.”
For more information on the Tour de Cookie, visit rotarytourdecookie.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.