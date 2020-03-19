Amending the emergency proclamation issued by Mayor Eh Honea yesterday, the Town of Marana announced Thursday afternoon an order to close of all bars, gyms and places of public gathering.
Also included in the closure are hair and beauty salons, spas, massage establishments, yoga and barre studios and other such facilities.
The order also prohibits all restaurants from serving on-site, and encourages the use of delivery, curbside and take out service.
The restriction does not apply to grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, food banks and several other establishments.
The Town of Marana issued the following statement:
“To further protect the safety of our residents, businesses, faith-based groups and non-profit organizations, Mayor Ed Honea has issued an amendment to the Town of Marana Mayoral Proclamation of Emergency which will order all bars, gyms, and places of public gathering to close, and will prohibit all restaurants from being open for on-site consumption. The amendment also encourages the use of restaurant delivery service, curbside-service, or drive-through service, and to use other appropriate precautions so as to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19. This amendment serves to aggressively assist in flattening the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and keeping our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.”
The changes go into effect at 8 p.m. March 19 and last through March 31.
