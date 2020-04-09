Just in case you missed anything, here's a look back at all the news we covered on Thursday, April 9:
Cases of COVID-19 in Arizona crossed the 3,000 mark, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Of those cases, Pima County accounts for 512. The disease has killed 89 people statewide, and 16 in Pima County.
The Chinese American COVID-19 Relief AZ group made a donation of 5,000 Type 1 masks to the Oro Valley Hospital today. The volunteer group has raised over $50,000 this month to purchase PPE for healthcare facilities across the state.
The Food and Drug Administration released a warning Thursday, telling people to be wary of "Miracle Mineral Solution," a product made from chlorine dioxide. "Too good to be true," is actually too good to be true, it seems.
Startup Tucson, Vantage West and the University of Arizona's Terry J. Lundgren Center for Retailing are teaming up to create "Tucson Shops Tucson," an online marketplace to host and support local businesses in a new digital economy. While the online shop is aiding those local businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Startup Tucson hopes it will continue to support and teach local business owners even after the virus subsides.
Are you facing financial hardship due to income loss during the COVID-19 pandemic? Take a look at our unemployment guide to get yourself back on track.
