The Oro Valley Police Department’s newest officer is a highly-trained law enforcement professional hailing from the Netherlands in the field services division and works 10-hour shifts keeping the community safe.
Unlike most officers, however, this newest member of the department stands on four legs and enjoys chewing on bones. Plus, he’s only 18 months old.
The department introduced K9 Officer Risu (pronounces “Isu”) at the Feb. 19 Oro Valley Town Council meeting after his predecessor, Bruno, was retired and honored for his years of service.
A Belgian Malinois, Risu joined the department after his training and acquisition costs were covered by local real estate agent Lisa Bayless, who donated $15,000 to the department.
Bayless said that once she heard about Bruno’s retirement she approached the department and asked to help out. The decision was an easy one, Bayless added, because it would impact to the entire community.
“One of the reasons people move to Oro Valley—I hear it over and over again—is because it’s a safe town,” said Bayless, who works for Long Realty. “The OVPD plays a large role in that. They are not the only factor, but they are the majority factor. Their efforts impact the Oro Valley economy, impacts the housing market…And in real estate, the housing market it obviously very important to me.”
Oro Valley Police Chief Kara Riley said receiving such a donation is a perfect example of the kind of support her department regularly receives from residents, and called Bayless a valuable partner in the efforts to keep Oro Valley safe.
“We value the community’s engagement and their love and passion for the police department. We strive every day to live up to their expectations,” Riley said. “I think Lisa has established that relationship in her love for canines and her support for the Oro Valley Police Department. We can never thank our community enough for their constant support for our officers and the programs we do.”
According to Riley, K9 officers are an important tool on patrol, and are often used in tactical situations to keep human officers safer. Those situations include searching for drugs, serving search warrants, tracking down fleeing suspects and high-risk scenarios.
Officer Risu joins the department’s other K9, Justin, who also serves as a bomb dog.
Not long after making her donation to the police department, Bayless made a trek to Copper Creek Elementary school to wipe out school lunch debt for students in all of Oro Valley’s public schools. The $2,100 donation will go to Copper Creek, Wilson K-8 School, Painted Sky Elementary, Innovation Academy and Ironwood Ridge and Canyon del Oro high schools.
Bayless said she became aware of the outstanding debt after visiting the homes of individuals living in town who were dealing with financial hardship.
After speaking with Amphi Associate Superintendent for Elementary Education Roseanne Lopez, Ed.D., Bayless realized she had an opportunity to lend a helping hand.
“I don’t want any kid to have a debt for lunch,” Bayless said. “I don’t want them or their families to have to worry about that or any pressures related to that. I know the schools do a good job, too, but I am happy to step in and do everything I can to make sure every kid in Oro Valley has a sufficient, healthy lunch and doesn’t need to worry about how that’s going to come about.”
Bayless’ school donation was handed off to Amphi Director of Food Service Theresa Cribbs, who said the funds just reiterate how much the local community cares about students.
A regular school lunch costs $2.50, and students on a free or reduced plan pay a fraction of the price—but that doesn’t mean the school gets paid every time a student eats. When a child can’t pay for lunch, a debt is incurred and eventually leads to the student eating an alternative meal after the district reaches its limit.
“You have your fruits, your vegetables, your protein, your carbohydrates and your milk,” Cribbs said. “We don’t charge them, but the debt still exists.”
The district works to minimize and eliminate the outstanding debt, but that doesn’t always mean the accounts are paid off by the end of the school year.
That’s where Bayless’ donation comes in.
“I think that people in Oro Valley will do whatever they’re able to do to help the kids of Oro Valley,” she said. “The kids in Oro Valley are all of our kids. We want to do everything we can for our kids.”
According to Cribbs, Amphi wants to launch an angel fund at each school to minimize debt over the course of the year instead of at the end. The funds are expected to be implanted for the 2020/21 school year. Interested parties can contact Cribbs at 696-5132.
Editor’s Note: Lisa Bayless is a Tucson Local Media advertiser.
