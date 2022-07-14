Marana officials are looking toward the future as they work to update to the town’s strategic plan for the fifth time.
By September they will have a document the public can view and decide if the direction chosen fits its ideas. The town council will have final approval.
The process began in February with a public survey followed by meetings with stakeholders and community partners. The last update was in 2017.
The strategic plan is separate from the town’s general plan, approved by voters in 2020. It reflects growth through 2040.
Andrea Caicedo, assistant to Marana’s town manager, who is heading up the strategic plan update, said it will have more specifics than the general plan.
“The strategic plan is to really look at these next two years, looking at the short term and to prioritize for the next three years,” Caicedo said.
The strategic plan will focus on five areas: cultural heritage, vibrant community, thriving commerce, healthy lifestyles (recreation and environment) and proactive public services. The areas are similar to past plan updates but modified a bit, Caicedo explained.
Within each category there are goals and specific actions. The town also will be developing a mission plan, which it has not had.
The town council had a study session on the plan in June and will have another one on Aug. 8 as part of its regular council meeting. The study session is open to the public.
“It think it’s a little different layout this time with a little more detail for people to understand,” said Marana Mayor Ed Honea. “We’re breaking it down into more target lines. It’s going to be a really good plan,” he said.
In the past, Honea said, every project was type cast. “Now we’re using the plan as more of a directive of doing things,” he said. This update, he said. will have more specificity.
Instead of looking at more parks, the mayor said, the town will be looking at specific parks. “We want more soccer fields. We want a bigger dog park,” Honea suggested.
At the last council meeting, the mayor said, council members said there needs to be a town event that concentrates more on Marana.
“Founders Day and the Cotton Festival used to be all about Marana and our history,” Honea said. “Instead of adding another event they said make sure Founders Day and the Cotton Festival go back to some of our roots. And concentrate more on that and get away from commercialization of the event.”
Honea who has been mayor for 18 years and part of the town council for 34 years, said the town is doing pretty well.
“A lot of people are moving here,” he said. Over the years, the town has added soccer fields, Little League fields a Splash Pad, Heritage Park and gardening pads.
“I want to continue to do that, as long as we maintain our amenities,” Honea said. “If we have plenty of that, growth won’t be an issue, because you give people a place to go for free.”
The town is growing quickly. It is planning an aquatic center and more new homes are under construction.
Industrial and retail buildings are coming. Flint Development is planning to build a Southern Arizona Logistics Center near Gladden Farms, at West Clark Farms Boulevard. Two buildings are planned, totaling nearly 1 million square feet.
Remaining land at the Crossroads at Gladden Farms is planned for a mix of industrial, retail and commercial use, including a big-box store, a story on the town website says.
