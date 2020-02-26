The Oro Valley mayor and council unanimously approved their Infrastructure Improvement Plan during last Wednesday’s council meeting. This plan doesn’t call for specific capital projects; it identifies existing town assets and estimates how much demand there will be for certain types of infrastructure (roads, parks, water, etc.) in the near future.
The demand is calculated using a set of land use assumptions, which are approved by the town council every 10 years. The assumptions also predict upcoming changes in densities and population within the town’s boundaries.
Oro Valley staff worked with TischlerBise, a national economic and planning consulting firm, to prepare the Infrastructure Improvement Plan, which was published in December 2019.
TischlerBise found that Oro Valley had an estimated population of 45,184 living in 22,636 housing units in 2018. Using Census data and building permit data provided by the town, the company estimates an increase in population to about 51,175 people living in 25,632 housing units in 2028.
They also estimate an increase in the number of jobs in Oro Valley, from 10,642 in 2018 to 12,473 in 2028. TischlerBise figures that residential housing will make up 78 percent of the building demand in Oro Valley over the next 10 years, with nonresidential making up the other 22 percent.
The land use assumptions will have an effect on development impact fees that the town council sets for five years. Impact fees are imposed on developers and fund one-time improvements to roads, parks and other infrastructure that are needed as a result of new growth in the area.
“Everyone who has paid along the way, their impact fees are banked in each of these separate accounts, and then we use those resources in order to pay for that infrastructure,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs.
The TischlerBise report states that the total amount of impact fees would be roughly 1 percent higher for residential uses, 48 percent higher for retail and commercial uses, and 11 percent lower for office, industrial and warehouse uses.
Council member Melanie Barrett and others were concerned about the steep increase for retail and commercial developments, since those are the types of uses that the council is focused on bringing to Oro Valley.
Interim Chief Financial Officer Kevin Artz explained that in the town’s previous impact fee study, the fee for Parks and Recreation was not allocated to any of the nonresidential growth. State law requires the park fee be applied to both residential and nonresidential, so that caused the retail and commercial sectors to be increased significantly.
Jacobs added that the amount of anticipated vehicle trips generated by a particular development plays a factor in impact fees, because a retail store is going to presumably drive more foot traffic than a doctor’s office. The town’s previous impact fee consultant did not account for this.
Council member Rhonda Piña said she doesn’t want the council to “get backed into a corner” with development fees, considering the surrounding competition for business in the region.
Jacobs said the impact fees went down six years ago, and that was a mistake. This increase is being viewed as a course-correction measure. She said the staff would take the council’s concern over the 48 percent increase into consideration and assess what they can do to mitigate that, while still complying with state law.
The total amount of Oro Valley’s proposed impact fees is $13,845. This is slightly less than Marana, which ranges from $12,578 to $16,063, but slightly higher than Tucson with $13,430.
More detailed information on the impact fees will come in two months, and a public hearing on April 1 will be dedicated to any community members who want to comment on the Development Fee Report, which is available on the Oro Valley website.
“The General Plan that was approved by the voters speaks loudly that new growth needs to pay its own way, and so that really comes into play here,” Barrett said.
