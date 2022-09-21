Marana residents have the happy opportunity to see the desert from a new perspective.
Let 25-year-old Mystry Rossa show off its wonders from atop a noble steed. All a potential rider needs to know is where the front end of the horse is.
“We deal with a lot of people who have zero riding experience,” Rossa said. “Our horses are just so well behaved and gentle it’s never been an issue.”
Participants don’t even need their own horse. Rossa, one of the owners of Tucson Mountain Stables on White Stallion Ranch Road, will be bringing along all the saddled, four-legged rides needed.
On the first Saturday of the next three months — October, November and December — Marana’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a two-hour horse ride covering nearly 10 miles through the Tortolita Mountain foothills. Riders will meet at 10 a.m. at the Tortolita Preserve trailhead. From there, it’s an opportunity to enjoy the desert, yes, but to also honor an important part of Marana’s past.
“Marana has a pretty rich tradition of ranching,” said Marana’s natural resource supervisor Jason Grodman, “Marana Parks and Rec felt it was important to have classes in guided horseback rides to keep that tradition alive.”
The trail the ride follows is relatively flat, so no mountainous inclines; this truly is a ride for greenhorns.
“It is a meander so it’s definitely good for beginners as opposed to going up (the mountain),” Grodman said. “It’s really like a pleasant lull around the preserve.”
In addition, Rossa or another guide (she calls them wranglers), Cristian Hernandez, will talk about what you see around you.
“It’s a guided horseback ride and incorporates talking about the history of the land that they’re riding on and then a little bit on the desert flora and fauna that they ride past in the preserve,” Grodman added.
If wildlife is a concern, there’s no need to worry. Both guides know what to do if you encounter something crawly that is dangerous. Here’s what happens:
“It depends on the horse,” Hernandez said, “but it’s really the first horse (the guide’s horse) that has the biggest reaction. The rest of the horses just stop and stare.”
“It’s almost like the other horses make fun of the wrangler’s horse for being so scared of it,” Rossa said.
The ride is open to pretty much everyone, even non-Marana residents, it just costs a little more. The only limits are age: riders have to be at least 6 years old, and children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult; and weight — riders must weigh less than 275 pounds. Rossa said they have some Percheron cross-breeds who don’t mind the weight. Percherons are work horses and known for their gentle personalities.
For a more challenging ride, call Tucson Mountain Stables directly and book a private ride with Hernandez or Rossa, who can lead a ride out onto the virgin desert of the Tucson Mountains. There are 5,000 acres on which to trot or possibly lope. Let them know when booking the tour.
The main thing to remember for either the Marana ride or private ride is to listen to the guide and do as he or she asks. Some guests don’t, and that’s not safe.
“The majority of our guests are really polite; they’re wonderful and they follow directions,” Rossa said, “but there are some rides where it really is kind of a problem. We do our best but there are some people who come out, they haven’t ridden a whole lot, but they feel like they have enough experience to mess with the horses.”
Guided Horseback Rides
WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3
WHERE: Along a portion of the Tortolita Preserve Trail, 6250 W. Moore Road, Marana
COST: $85 residents; $106.25 nonresidents
INFO: 520-382-1950
Tucson Mountain Stables Ride
WHEN: Appointments available
WHERE: White Stallion Ranch Road, 9251 W. Twin Peaks Road, Tucson
COST: Tours begin at $50 an hour with discounts for military personnel. Sunset rides are also available.
INFO: 520-309-5445
