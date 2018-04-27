Summer is coming, and Marana is inviting the community to soak in the summer with us. We have a number of great activities for all interest and skill levels as well as all ages. As Director of Marana Parks and Recreation, my team has created programs designed to provide fun opportunities for all members of our community.
We finish our Tortolita adventures as the weather gets warmer with two more Guided Horseback Rides of the Tortolitas. On June 2, we will host the Headlight Hike, our nighttime headlight hike. Come out and enjoy the beauty of the southwest with us.
Saturday, May 12 is our annual Mother’s Day 5k, and this year we are adding a half mile fun run. This fifth annual race is a great way to celebrate all moms, grandmothers, and moms-to-be. Or you can just come out, strap on the shoes and race for the love of it.
We are also providing a number of adult sports leagues and lessons. Co-ed Softball League begins in May, and Men’s Basketball League at the Leman Academy begins in July. Get ready to dust off your high tops and bring your basketball skills to the court.
Not sure you want to commit to a basketball league? There are weekly open gyms for both basketball and volleyball. Racquet sports more your style? Then join our Pickleball League or sign up for tennis lessons.
There are also a number of sports options for kids, including leagues, lessons and camps. We offer golf and tennis lessons for all ages. And for athletes wanting to take their skills to the next level, there are speed, agility, and quickness training sessions at the end of the summer. We will also offer clinics for youth football, basketbal, and volleyball players, as well as horse riding camps for burgeoning equestrians.
We are again partnering with Pima Community College this summer to offer courses in photography, retirement planning and BBQ 101. There are full and half day youth STEAM Camps as well.
Another summer camp option is our popular Create with a Beat Creative Camps. These camps have been very popular during holiday breaks, and they will continue all summer long for students looking for something fun to do.
Still haven’t found an activity? Marana Parks and Recreation is offering parent/tot classes, Community Music Theatre Choir, Make & Take Crafts, a needlework group, music workshops and dog obedience classes. For our seniors, we’ve planned trips to Biosphere 2, Mount Lemmon and the Gaslight Theatre.
Also keep an eye out for the opening of our new Tangerine Sky Community Park, Honea Heights Pocket Park, and our new Splash Pad in Crossroads at Silverbell District Park—all scheduled to open this summer.
Our Parks and Rec Department has a little something for everyone, and maybe a lot just for you. For more information and to sign up, visit MaranaAZ.gov/recreation.
Jim Conroy is the Director of the Marana Parks and Recreation Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.