Mark Twain once said that “politicians are like diapers; they must be changed often and for the same reason.” The same can be said for some of the board members of any home owner’s association.
I have lived here as a full-time resident since 2004. Driving to my house was always a pleasant experience going past the lake on Hole #8 on the Golf Club at Vistoso. People often stopped to take family pictures, wedding pictures and high school graduation photos.
Once the golf course closed in June of 2018, all of this changed. The lake is almost dry, the weeds and shrubs abound and no one stops to look at the view. Even our neighbors who do not play golf have been impacted by the closing of Vistoso, including those far from the course, because of lost property values ranging from 4 to 20 percent.
In the spring of 2017, the golf course owners emailed a request to meet with the VCA to discuss the financial difficulties the course was having and perhaps come up with solutions. Another attempt was made by the owners in the spring of 2018. None of these attempts for meetings were conveyed to homeowners and no meetings occurred until the course was closed in June of 2018.
It does no good to dwell on past misdeeds. What is needed is to correct the lack of taking responsibility by the current VCA Board of Directors to inform constituents of events that will impact them financially and the life style they want for their families. HOAs are created to represent all residents in an open manner with transparency and encouragement to be active in the running of the association. Unfortunately, the current Rancho Vistoso Master HOA Board of Directors has officers that run a closed shop with some meetings closed to the public when they should be open, do not always welcome homeowners’ questions about operations and have been irresponsible in invoicing and collecting developer assessments due the association per the HOA CC&Rs.
Luckily, we have a chance to start making the changes that are needed. On Feb. 27 there will be a monthly Vistoso Community Association meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the VCA offices at 945 W. Vistoso Highlands Drive.
The office is in the parking lot of the former Golf Club at Vistoso. You will have the opportunity to ask questions of the current board during the Homeowners session. More importantly, after the monthly meeting there will be a meet and greet for the candidates running for two director positions for single family residences. We are lucky to have three candidates who will be challenging two incumbent directors. In addition, you can meet two board members that were appointed in the last five months to fill two vacancies. These new directors have already brought new energy and perspective to the VCA.
We hope to see you on Feb. 27 at 5:30. A large turnout is expected so get there early.
Bill Sugars is a resident of Rancho Vistoso.
