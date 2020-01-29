Oro Valley Police Department Commander Kara M. Riley is slated to succeed Chief Daniel Sharp when he retires on Friday, Feb. 21. This news comes after the OV Town Council announced the agenda for their Wednesday, Feb. 5 council meeting, which includes a vote to approve the chief position for Riley.
Riley has served as a commander with OVPD since 2017, and has been employed with the department since 2004. Riley currently oversees field services for OVPD. Before becoming commander, Riley held roles such as patrol lieutenant and executive officer.
Town Council will vote on the appointment and an employment agreement for Riley at its scheduled meeting on Feb. 5. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Town Hall Council Chambers at 11000 N. La Cañada Drive.
