There’s plenty to keep the family busy this month in Marana. In fact, just about every day in September there’s something to do, from birding at El Rio Preserve to pee wee soccer.
Of special interest is a guided horseback ride through the Tortolita Mountains on Oct. 1. Participants don’t need their own horse, nor do they need to be experienced riders. Beginners are welcome. Register early as the September ride filled up fast. There will also be a ride in November and another in December.
To register for any of these activities, visit maranaaz.gov or call 520-382-1950. Most activities charge a fee; check when you register.
Here is what’s coming up:
Boxing Bootcamp for ages 6 and older, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Gladden Farms Elementary School, 11745 W. Gladden Farms Drive. Under the watchful eye of the M-5 Fight Club staff, the program specializes in the technical and defensive aspects of boxing, using high-velocity weight training, cardio and other boxing-based workouts. Each workout is offered with full consent of the student, and does not have to include contact. M-5 also assists students with diagnoses of ADHD, ADD, OCD and autism.
Steve Berry’s Martial Arts Academy for ages 6 and older, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at town of Marana, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road. Berry teaches the Chuck Norris system of karate, a combination of Korean Tang Soo Do, Japanese Akido, UFAF Brazilian Ju-Jitsu and American boxing.
Make and Take Pizza Garden from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Heritage River Park Brad DeSpain Stables, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive. The class takes place in the shade inside the barn. Make a container garden to grow and harvest at home. Choices include tomatoes, basil, peppers and even pineapple. The garden teacher will share lemonade and iced tea along with tips on soil and local seasons. No prior experience required, and all planting materials provided.
Moonlight Guided Hike from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Meet at the Wild Burro Trailhead, 14810 N. Secret Springs Drive. Participants will hike up to the bench on Wild Mustang Trail (Orange Trail on the Hiking the Tortolita Mountains trail map) by way of Community Path and Hotel Spur Trails (Dashed Red trail). This hike is approximately 4 miles with about 900 feet of hard-fought elevation gain. This will be a strenuous hike with a slower pace, so plan on three to four hours. Bring lots of water, wear suitable hiking shoes or boots, bring a headlamp or flashlight and meet at the Wild Burro Trailhead.
Sonoran Desert Education Hike from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Meet at the Wild Burro Trailhead, 14810 N. Secret Springs Drive. It’s for neophyte and veteran hikers. A knowledgeable and experienced guide will discuss Sonoran cactus, drought-adapted trees and shrubs, rainy season, and a lack of freezing temperatures that result in the biotic diversity of this region. Trails will range from 2 to 3 miles with minimal elevation gain. Plan for two hours.
Senior Adventure Trip to the Queen Creek Olive Mill for adults aged 50 and older, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Meet at the Marana Community Center, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive. Visitors on the trip to Queen Creek Olive Mill Estate will experience the curation and craft, as well as learn about the inspired traditions and different flavors of high-quality extra virgin olive oil from Arizona. There will also be the Garlic Festival, which is an annual and communitywide celebration honoring the use of garlic in cuisine. Garlic Fest will have garlic menus, demonstrations that feature organically grown garlic from Queen Creek Olive Mill. Trips are not staff led so participants must be completely independent and responsible for themselves. Participants must be able to enter and exit a MUSD school bus, multipassenger van and/or coach bus independently and be self-sustaining for the duration of the trip. Vulnerable adults can bring caretakers. Caretakers can drive themselves for no cost or register for the trip to pay for transportation. Caretakers are responsible for all additional trip fees. If a caretaker is younger than 50 years old, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at 520-382-1950 for instructions. Trip duration and additional activities, such as the choice of restaurant, will be determined as a group. Fee is based on transportation. Participants are responsible for any entry fees, meals or additional activities.
Animal Services Vaccinations Clinic for Dogs from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive. All dogs must be on a leash or harness — even if contained in a pet carrier. Bring prior rabies records, if available. Canine rabies vaccinations for dogs belonging to Marana residents are free. For dogs belonging to non-Marana residents is $6. Distemper/parvo (DAPP) and brodetella (intranasal) are $18 each. Aggressive dogs that cannot be handled safely will not be vaccinated. For information, call 520-382-8020, Ext 0. This event is in partnership with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training for Youth from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Marana Community Center, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road. The training will help participants to develop leadership skills; learn how to develop a babysitting business, keep themselves and others safe and help children behave; and learn about basic child care and first aid/CPR.
El Rio Preserve Nature Trek from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at El Rio Preserve, 10190 N. Coachline Boulevard, Tucson. A Pima County naturalist will guide a nature trek through the desert and riparian habitats of El Rio Preserve. Wander along level, well-maintained trails and explore the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert.
