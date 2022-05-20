The Town of Marana Parks and Recreation Department staff is excited for the summer of 2022 to offer our citizens a diverse range of recreation programs for youth, adults and seniors.
As we continue to move forward out of the pandemic, our top priority is always the safety of our park visitors and program participants. As Parks and Recreation professionals, we continuously see first-hand how important our parks, recreation facilities, natural resources preserves and trail systems are to the overall health and wellness of our community. We understand that parks and trail systems offer residents the outdoor environments they need to stay both physically and mentally healthy. Getting out on one of our trail systems for a morning walk, hike, horseback ride or bike ride can significantly contribute to both your physical and mental well-being.
Staff has worked hard to prepare for the summer months, and we’re excited to offer the following recreational opportunities:
Come enjoy the Marana Public Pool in Ora Mae Harn District Park. Aquatics staff will offer a well-rounded program schedule, including free open swim and lap swim from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. On Friday, May 27, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., we will kick off the swim season with a fun and free event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Marana pool. The Marana Pool 50th Jubilee will be a fun way for the whole community to celebrate the history of the Marana Pool. Aquatics staff have many fun water activities for attendees to enjoy.
Another free event at the Marana Pool is scheduled for June 4, where we will sponsor the #SplashSavvy Summer Kick-Off! This is our water safety and drowning prevention program. The event will feature a swimming race relay between the Marana Police Department, Northwest Fire District and Town of Marana lifeguards. There will be food vendors, various community information booths, and lots of emergency vehicles where kids can ask first responders how they operate their emergency vehicles, and maybe even get a chance to sit behind the wheel!
For those of you who enjoy a competitive swim and run event, on June 18, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., we will host our annual Aquathon. This is a fun family event for both youth and adults. Check out our event categories: runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Marana/RUNMARANAAquathlon
We will also be offering American Red Cross lifeguard training, youth swim lessons, and American Red Cross junior lifeguarding courses with first aid/CPR/AED certification programs, as well as the Swim the Cruz Swimmer’s Challenge. Our Splash Pads at both Crossroads District Park and Gladden Farms Community Park have been open since early April and will continue to be open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days per week, until the middle of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.