Shortly after the Town of Marana's Fourthof July fireworks show started at 9 p.m., Northwest Fire received a call about a wildfire near Arizona Pavilions caused by the display. The call, which came in at 9:04 p.m., indicated the fire was burning two acres near the Santa Cruz Wash. The fire grew to four acres before Northwest Fire District personnel extinguished the flames.
"It took several hours to put out the hotspots," said NWFD community affairs manager Crystal Kasnoff. "But the flames were almost immediately contained."
The fire prompted the Town of Marana to cut the fireworks display short. No one was injured.
Wildfires started by fireworks are not uncommon, and as such, Northwest Fire had personnel ready. Five fire vehicles and 13 responders reached the fire by 9:10 p.m., helping to extinguish the flames.
"We have fire trucks in place and ready during that time," Kasnoff said. "That's how we were able to suppress it almost immediately."
However, the Arizona Pavilions wasn't the only firework-related blaze Northwest Fire responded to the night of July 4. A house off of Orange Grove also caught on fire due to a bottle rocket. Tucson Fire Department reported over a dozen fires during the night , including a garage fire near Broadway and Harrison.
For information on fire prevention, visit northwestfire.org/fire-prevention
