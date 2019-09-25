The Town of Marana is seeking four community members willing to volunteer as a trustee for the Marana Health Care Benefits Trust.
The purpose of the trust is to hold, invest, and administer trust funds to provide benefits to participants and their beneficiaries and to defray the reasonable expenses of administering the benefit plans and the trust.
The Marana Town Council will appoint four individuals to serve as trustees overseeing the management and administration of the trust.
Applicants must have expertise in at least one of the following fields: finance, employee benefits, health care, human resources or risk management. Applicants must reside in Pima or Pinal County.
Each Trustee will serve a four-year term, unless a term is terminated earlier. Two trustees to serve an initial term of two years; and two trustees to serve an initial term of four years. The council will determine which of the first four Trustees will serve the two-year and four-year terms.
The trustees will meet quarterly at the Marana Municipal Complex; the date, time and location to be announced prior to each meeting.
To apply, submit a cover letter and resumé no later than October 4, 2019 to chale@maranaAZ.gov.
Please feel free to contact Human Resources Director Curry C. Hale at 382-1920 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for additional information.
