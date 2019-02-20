Marana High School is operating under a normal schedule after receiving a call regarding a possible weapon on campus Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Initially announced via press release by the Marana Unified School District, Marana High School implemented its lockdown emergency procedures in response to a phone call threat referencing the school.
According to Marana Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeff Pridgett, the school received a call that a student was on campus with a weapon. School Resource Officers immediately responded to the situation, and quickly discovered the student was absent from school. Pridgett said that officers have since contacted the student at his family’s residence, and that the investigation is still ongoing.
Pridgett added that the department is unsure as to who called in the threat, as it was made by a blocked number.
“We don’t know whether it was him,” Pridgett said.
