On Sept. 3, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced six counties have reached the public health benchmarks to start hybrid in-person and online K-12 school instruction.
The department identified in August three data areas to determine when it is safe for schools to begin transitioning back to in-person learning. Most K-12 schools across the state have performed instruction remotely since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in March.
The benchmarks mandate that a region must see a sustained decrease in new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations as well as a testing positivity rate that is below 10 percent. In Pima County, the local health department has created their own set of benchmarks, consisting of nine public health criteria.
Now that Pima County is trending in the right direction, local school districts have been discussing plans for what hybrid learning could entail.
Tucson Unified
On Sept. 9, the board of Tucson’s largest public school district voted to move forward with a hybrid learning model on Monday, Oct. 19 if the county’s downward trajectory of COVID-19 continues.
According to Pima County’s COVID-19 Progress Report, five of the nine health criteria are making “progress” or have been officially “met.” The progress report tracks local disease data, healthcare capacity and public health capacity.
Because of this, TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo recommended to the board members during their Sept. 9 meeting that the district embrace the public health data indicating it is safe for a hybrid model of education. This would comprise “some kind of a combination of return to traditional in-person learning, standing alongside the online learning model that parents will still be able to opt-in to,” Trujillo said.
While some district staff and families have expressed concern over reopening schools during a global pandemic, Trujillo said the entire plan is contingent on the Pima County Health Department’s recommendation that it is safe to move to a hybrid model during the week of Oct. 19. If coronavirus cases begin to rise again, the plan may be put on hold.
The board also agreed to begin a phased reopening of district administration departments on Monday, Sept. 21. At the board’s next meeting on Sept. 22, Trujillo will bring forward his initial proposal with more detail on what hybrid learning will look like in TUSD.
Marana Unified
During their board discussions, Marana Superintendent Dan Streeter said hybrid learning could consist of alternate days on campus or some students learning in-person while others stick with online learning. It all depends on how many families opt-in to a hybrid learning model and how that will affect schools’ ability to maintain social distancing and other health practices.
“Hybrid is referencing how do you handle physical distancing, cohorting and some of those communal spaces,” Streeter told the board members on Sept. 3. “So you have to look at community spread levels but we also have to get a good grasp of what our student numbers on campus will look like, as we start to define what that specific educational model looks like.”
MUSD board member Tom Carlson said general statements from district staff and parents declaring it’s unsafe for schools to open are “not helpful.” He wants constituents to tell the board what conditions would be appropriate for reopening.
“Given that the disease metrics now are all green for Pima County—and those are the metrics that are produced by health professionals that everybody has been advocating that we rely upon—it would be very helpful to be specific about why you think that it’s not safe, given that the medical people think that it is,” Carlson said.
Sandy Faulk, president of the Marana Education Association, said that a district email sent out to all staff on Sept. 2 indicating that MUSD will be “accelerating the process to return to sites” left staff angry, afraid and confused. She told board members there is a lot of work left to do in order for schools to comply with the district’s mitigation plan and be safe enough to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
“We want students and staff to return when it’s safe,” Faulk said. “Just because we have met the metrics of yellow, does not necessarily mean that it is safe. Some teachers say that we could return with some of them in red, and some say we should wait until they’re all green.”
MUSD Board President Dan Post expressed concern for parents with young children who are struggling to supervise their children’s schoolwork and perform their own jobs. He said the board is “committed” to a reopening on Oct. 19 and they will “do the best we can” to make sure it is as safe as possible.
“This is not just a simple solution, I just hope that by October 19th we’re in a good place with the numbers of the virus, the metrics, that maybe we don’t have to mitigate as much as we are worried about,” Post said.
Amphi
As of Monday, Sept. 14, the Amphitheater School District had not made public their plans for a hybrid learning model.
Catalina Foothills
The Catalina Foothills School District sent out a letter to district families on Sept. 3 saying that they will continue with an all-online learning model for now. They cited the county health department’s concern over COVID-19 spread within the University of Arizona community as a factor of their decision.
Sunnyside Unified
Sunnyside Superintendent Steve Holmes told board members last Tuesday, Sept. 8, that hybrid learning could also be established in their district, the second largest in Pima County, as long as COVID-19 trends continue to improve.
The Pima County Health Department believes their nine public health benchmarks will all be in the yellow sometime during September. For SUSD, families could have two options for their children beginning Oct. 19: hybrid learning with staggered schedules, or remain with fully online instruction.
In the staggered schedule, students are split into A and B groups. One group will come to school for traditional in-person learning on Mondays and Thursdays while the other group will come in on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students would attend school remotely on Wednesdays. When these students are not at school, they will be doing asynchronous learning remotely.
The district released a survey to all families on Sept. 9 to find out which option they will choose once hybrid learning becomes available. In a previous survey, Holmes said between 25 to 40 percent of parents in the Sunnyside district wanted to keep their children at home and learning online.
With the responses from this new survey, Holmes said the district can begin planning the logistics of the staggered schedule.
“[Hybrid learning] allows us to cohort students in smaller groups and maintain social distancing,” Holmes said. “We cannot social distance if we have all kids coming in.”
He told the board there will be a “proportionate” amount of families that will choose for their children to stay at home, which will lower the student population on campus and allow for more effective social distancing practices.
Holmes said that identifying the amount of students who plan to stay home versus those who want to engage in hybrid learning is crucial, especially for the district’s larger schools. For some students who continue learning online, this newest development will mean a change in teachers for online students because those teachers will be working in-person with hybrid instruction students.
Sunnyside has also extended their free summer lunch program with funds from the federal government. Free meals are provided to all children under the age of 18, and no application is required. Breakfast and lunch is available at school sites and designated bus stops Monday through Friday excluding holidays. For more information, visit www.susd12.org/district/que_pasa/school-meals-wifi-extended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.