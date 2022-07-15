Patrick Cavanaugh is the jack of all trades with experience as a farmer, journalist, biker, and volunteer plant rescuer. Now, he wants to add Marana town councilmember to that list.
Cavanaugh left the muggy Florida wetlands for Tucson’s dry heat after graduating from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural production.
Cavanaugh farmed jojoba and table grapes while in Tucson. After about 15 years of farming, Cavanaugh moved to another Western state to pursue a career in agricultural journalism.
“I was in California working on big crops in California, you know, the almonds, walnuts and pistachios,” Cavanaugh said. “We followed the water situation there and the dire water needs of California.”
During this time, Cavanaugh was consumed with the issue of water conservation and the impacts of drought. Areas like San Joaquin Valley, California, were and continue to suffer from subsidence, which is the gradual sinking of land due to vigorous groundwater pumping.
“I don’t want to see that happening in Marana,” Cavanaugh said.
Cavanaugh said that Marana’s wells are in good shape. Nonetheless, he is critical of the current council’s belief there is a 100-year water supply for new developments. In order for a new development to be constructed, Marana has to show a 100-year water supply is available for the new homes.
“Lake Mead continues to reach new record lows each week making CAP (Central Arizona Project) water unreliable for Marana, Marana uses 31% of the CAP water,” Cavanaugh said.
Cavanaugh is referencing the widely reported Lake Mead water level drop that has worsened in the past decade. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Mead’s elevation was measured at 1,105 feet of elevation in June 2013. June 2022 measurements show that Lake Mead’s elevation is now at 1,043 feet of elevation. The drop in water levels produced a “bathtub ring” visible at Lake Mead.
Cavanaugh wants to implement more conservation measures if he is elected to Marana council. (The primary election is Aug. 2, while the general election is Nov. 8.) Some of these measures include limiting the planting of nonnative plant species in Marana, asking Marana residents to consider putting a pump on top of water heaters to advance heated water before use, encouraging rainwater harvesting systems, and converting farmland into residential areas.
Cavanaugh said these ideas won’t be mandated but will be used as educational tools. Cavanaugh is passionate about educating the community, especially when it comes to council decisions.
“We have talked to more than 1,000 people throughout our canvassing and the vast majority of people know nothing about the people on town council, they know nothing,” Cavanaugh said. “What I want to do is engage Marana.”
Cavanaugh is hoping to accomplish his goals alongside his running mates Tim Kosse and Mark Johnson. He said this will be crucial to getting their ideas through the council and creating change.
“The change we’re talking about, it’s not radical changes ‘from people from California,’ well, some of those incumbents that are saying that are from California themselves,” Cavanaugh said. “The change is the change of the status quo.”
