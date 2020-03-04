The Marana Chamber of Commerce officially has a new home after the town council approved our plan to move into the old parks and recreation building at the municipal complex. After necessary renovations, we will be moving in the third quarter.
Our February Lunch and Learn featured “Becoming a Person of Influence: How to Positively Impact the Lives of Others” by speaker Yanick Hicks, trainer and part of the John Maxwell Team.
We are excited the Metropolitan Pima Alliance chose Marana for its “Wild Ride” location for 2020. “Making Magic in Marana, the Magical Mystery Tour” is on April 16. For more information, go to mpaaz.org
I attended the Chamber Legislature Day during “Cross Over Week” which means bills passed by one house started to be heard by the other and vice versa. There are 1,707 bills in session.
The Marana Chamber is supporting the proposal by Governor Ducey to exempt veterans’ retirement pay from state income tax. Such a reform makes the state’s tax environment more competitive and strengthens our workforce at a time when Arizona has more available jobs than qualified workers to fill them.
At our February Marana Insights meeting, we heard updates from Terry Rozema, Chief of Marana Police Department. We are so proud of Terry as he just was voted the Chief of the Year in Arizona by the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police. The Marana Police Department became one of only three departments in the state to earn full accreditation through the AACP. In judging, the association said “The policies of the Marana Police Department accurately and appropriately reflect the standards outlined by the ALEAP. It is their culture, however, driven from the top down, that makes them stand out. Every member of the organization expressed a desire to do their best work possible.” This culture, by Chief Rozema’s lead, has made Marna Police highly respected, enabled him to hire and train the “best human beings” to be helpful and empathetic and to have the most positive interactions in our wonderful community.
Clint Kuntz, CEO of MHC Healthcare, explained that they now have 16 locations throughout Pima County and Metro Tucson. They are a primary care provider as well as behavioral health. As of 2015, their economic impact is at $400 million.
Clint gave us a rundown on healthcare in general about Medicare, the Affordable Care Act, price transparency, access to health services, vaccine hesitancy and some future trends such as Virtual Care Visits.
The Town of Marana stats for January were 76 single family housing starts, which continues the huge growth rate from 2019. We had two new commercial permits and five tenant improvements. Gladden Farms residents will be happy when the new Circle K at Tangerine and Lon Adams is open. It will be a 5,187-square-foot convenience store with a car wash and fuel pumps.
A multitude of businesses are in negotiation with all the opportunities for new growth happening in Marana, including Marana Main Street, Tangerine and I-10, Dove Mountain and the Ina Road corridor.
PVB, primarily a multi-disciplined general contractor and provider of quality welding and fabrication services, has purchased 10 acres at 8037 and 8041 W. Tangerine Road and is planning the construction of a new corporate headquarters to consolidate operations into one location. The new facilities will include a 15,000-square-foot administrative office building plus three separate 30,000-square-foot fabrication/production facilities. The full expansion over five years will add an additional 169 jobs primarily in operations, project management, quality control, engineering, business development and finance.
We are getting ready to preheat our ovens before baking many, many cookies as we participate in the Rotary Club of Marana’s fourth Annual Tour de Cookie on March 14. It is the most fun you will ever have on a bicycle without breaking a sweat. For more info go to rotarytourdecookie.org.
In looking towards our Economic Development Luncheon on March 19, we will be featuring Curt Woody, Marana Director Economic Development and Tourism and Tim Kanavel, economic development program director of Pinal County. The topic is “Economic Development: What does it mean for the future of Marana?”
This is going to be an extremely exciting event so if you want more information about tickets or any of our events, please email info@maranachamber.com
A reminder that the deadline for our Health & Wellness Committee Scholarship fund’s application deadline is March 27.
At Founder’s Day on Saturday, March 28, The Marana Chamber’s Veteran’s and Military Affairs Committee is sponsoring up to ten Veteran’s Resource booths. Come check them out!
Save the date for our Marana Green Fest 2020 which is at Heritage Park on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber Members: Foothills Bank, Acoma Animal Clinic, Cruise Planners-Travel Sea2Sea, Apache Business Systems and Pursuit Fitness, LLC.
Audra Winters, IOM, is the president and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
