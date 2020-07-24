Monsoon storms can drop sheets of rainwater causing a flash flood within a moments notice.
The Town of Marana is helping its residents avoid potential flooding caused by monsoons by giving out free storm sandbags today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two locations:
-Marana Operations Center Yard at 5100 W Ina Road
-Marana Heritage River Park at 12205 N Tangerine Farms Road
In an attempt to help as many residents as possible, the town is limiting each vehicle to 10 sandbags.
To find out when the Town of Marana is distributing storm sandbags again, follow their Facebook and Twitter accounts.
For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 520-382-2536
