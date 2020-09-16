The Loft Cinema. Tucson’s favorite art and independent movie theatre is keeping busy by hosting multiple socially distanced film screenings. The Loft is streaming a wide variety of films on their website, which you can view from your own home. Streaming options include:
“Nomad: In The Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin.” This latest documentary by film pioneer Werner Herzog (Aguirre, Grizzly Man) follows the writing and travels of British adventurer Bruce Chatwin. Herzog retraces the steps of his late friend across multiple countries to better understand the passion and lessons learned from the nomadic lifestyle. The film takes the viewer from Patagonia to Wales to Australia, all while examining the history and mystery of these landscapes, and their effects on human restlessness.
“Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President.” As the 39th president, Jimmy Carter sat at a crossroads of culture. Directed by Mary Wharton, this documentary examines how “Carter’s genuine approachability became key to his political appeal, and allowed him to connect with voters who may only have known him as a small-town peanut farmer.” By embracing the landscapes of folk, soul, jazz and rock music, Carter connected racial and generational divides, sometimes even to a fault. This film combines modern interviews with archival footage of live performances from Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffett, Paul Simon, Dizzy Gillespie and more.
“The 24th.” This drama written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Kevin Willmott tells the true story of the 24th United States Infantry Regiment, an all-black group involved in the Houston Riot of 1917, which led to the death of nine civilians, four policemen and two soldiers and resulted in the largest murder trial in history.
When you purchase an e-ticket from these film streams, Loft Cinema will be splitting the revenue with the film's distributor 50/50. You can watch the films for 48 hours after you receive a link via email.
Virtual Cook-along Classes. Flying Aprons Tucson is bringing the city’s best chefs and mixologists and cooking enthusiasts together 2020 style –presenting virtual classes in real time via Zoom. The next of these classes will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20, when chef Barry Infuso shares special Italian recipes from his grandmother. Offered live via the Zoom app, the class costs $40 per screen. For registration, class details and the September class calendar, visit flyingapronstucson.com.
