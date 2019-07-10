The Marana Police Department has a representative at the current FBI National Academy, which began its most recent 10-week session Monday, July 8.
MPD Lt. Tim Brunenkant is attending the academy. Four sessions are held throughout the year, and Brunentkant is a member of Class #277.
“This program will assist in my personal and professional growth as a lieutenant with the police department,” Brunenkant said.
Each class consists of 250 law enforcement executives from throughout the United States, with approximately 30 international law enforcement officers. In order to attend, a candidate must be a lieutenant or higher, and must be nominated by their chief of police.
“I am very excited for the challenge that is ahead of me,” Brunenkant said. “This program has been a longtime career goal of mine, and I am truly honored and humbled for the opportunity to be attending.”
The program consists of undergraduate and graduate level classes that focus on leadership, executive development, and health and wellness. These courses are taught by FBI instructors and professional educators from the University of Virginia.
“The coursework I will be taking includes Critical Analysis of Present Day Policing, Managing Organizational Change and Development, and Advanced Concepts and Wellness,” Brunenkant said. “I plan to bring back what I have learned, and share with the Marana Police Department and the town.”
In addition to course work, physical fitness is a large component of the program. Attendees participate in daily workouts consisting of weekly fitness challenges. The weekly challenges increase in difficult each week, and prepare participants for the final challenge called The Yellow Brick Road, which is a 6-mile run/obstacle course through the wooded trails of Quantico, Virginia.
The FBI program also includes networking and education enrichment. There are several themed events that bring the 250 students together to share their thoughts and experiences. There is a silent auction night to raise money for charity, International Night in which the international students present food from their native region and Patch/Coin Collection Night where students exchange items from their agencies.
This story was published in partnership with the Town of Marana News Room. Find the News Room online at maranaaz.gov/news.
