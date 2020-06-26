Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona crossed the 66,000 threshold as of Friday, June 26, after the state reported 3,428 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 6,836 of the state's 66,458 confirmed cases.
Less than a week after the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to require face masks in public, Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield formally adopted such precautions for his town in the form of an amendment to his March 17 emergency proclamation.
Tucson Medical Center has launched a new campaign, in partnership with VotER, to encourage healthcare workers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
The Baha’i community in Oro Valley
spent much of June better understanding prejudice and potential local solutions to celebrate Race Unity Day. The groups efforts included online discussions and social distancing events.
From the Arizona State University Cronkite School of Journalism:
Arizonans will face a 14-day quarantine if they travel to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, whose governors announced the restriction Wednesday to keep people from COVID-19 “hot spots” from bringing the infection with them.
Arizona lawmakers split on party lines Thursday as the House passed a Democrat-backed police reform bill on the one-month anniversary of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The Verde and the San Pedro rivers are the subject of lawsuits filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and other conservation groups. In Part 1 of this series, Cronkite News explored the impact cattle have had on the Verde River. For the final installment, Cronkite News looks at the health of the San Pedro, one of the few non-dammed rivers in the Southwest.
