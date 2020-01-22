The Catalina Foothills boys varsity basketball team moved up to the top spot in the 4A Kino Division after beating rival Salpointe, 70-67, at Tuesday night’s packed game in the foothills.
The 11-0 Falcons remain undefeated this season and are currently ranked No. 2 overall in the 4A Conference, nipping at the heels of No.1 Arcadia Titans from Phoenix. Both Catalina Foothills and Salpointe entered Tuesday night’s game with perfect 10-0 records.
The Lancers were briefly ranked No.1 in their division after jousting the Tucson High Badgers from the 6A conference on Monday during the MLK Classic at UA’s McKale Center. However, Salpointe dropped to the No. 2 spot in the 4A Kino Division after their Tuesday night loss and are now ranked No.4 overall.
The Lancers will get a second chance to battle the Falcons Feb. 7 at Salpointe Catholic High School. In the meantime, Catalina Foothills will face No. 4 Saguaro Cougars this Thursday at Saguaro High and Salpointe takes on No.6 Vista Grande Spartans at Vista Grande High School.
There is no doubt both teams will have state championship hoop dreams once the tournament begins mid-February.
