Last July, the Town of Marana began providing animal services to the community, and the strategy has proved to be a success. The animal services division has been working with the Marana community for over seven months, providing high levels of customer service.
When the town decided to go into the business of animal services, we performed and evaluated a lot of research, and hired capable people to serve as animal control officers. Through a bid process, we secured the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for shelter services, contracted our emergency vet services with local veterinarians through Twin Peaks Veterinary Center and contracted with PetData Inc. to handle our licensing needs, including online, mail or in-person licensing. As of the six-month mark, we had licensed over 2,000 dogs. Ensuring that Marana residents vaccinate their pets against rabies creates a safer community for all our family members, both two- and four-legged.
We are thrilled with how things have gone, and I believe it can get even better. We have set a goal to increase licensing by 10 percent next year, and I am optimistic that we will reach those numbers. We have promoted licensing through all our community programs, as well as education through our animal control officers.
Another positive outcome of Marana Animal Services was the creation of community programs through new partnerships. So far, we have hosted two microchipping events with No Kill Pima County, two low-cost spay and neuter clinics with Asavet Charities and multiple vaccination clinics and adoption booths with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Over 200 pets have attended these clinics, and we have more planned for this spring. Marana residents can sign up for $15 procedures and discounted vaccination rates.
Quality customer service remains one of our biggest priorities, and in the first six months of providing animal services to the community, 146 stray animals were picked up by our animal control officers, and 47 percent were returned straight to their owners without having to go to the shelter. In January, we returned 55 percent of the animals we picked up to their owners, reuniting pets and their people.
The Town of Marana created its Animal Services Division with customer service in mind. By keeping this service in-house, we have been able to answer every call in a timely manner, provide vaccination and spay/neuter services at a discounted rate, and, most importantly, reunite pets and their families. We saw an opportunity to give animal services in the community the same type of customer service we provide in all our other town departments and divisions, and by doing that making Marana a safer place for people and their pets.
Lisa Shafer is the Community Development and Neighborhood Services Director for the Town of Marana and oversees the Animal Services Division.
