A local man is recovering in a Pima County hospital after being shot by police officers during a gunfight while trying to flee a traffic stop on Tucson’s northwest side Saturday evening.
Tyler James Dahlstrom, 31, is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder after discharging a firearm at four Marana Police officers while trying to make a break for it during a suspected DUI stop.
Officers responded to a call about a person asleep in their car in a parking lot at Thornydale Road and Aerie Drive around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 5. Dahlstrom bolted during a sobriety test and fired several shots at officers while running away. Law enforcement quickly neutralized the situation.
No officers were harmed during the encounter.
In addition to four counts of first-degree murder, Dahlstrom is also being charged with prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon.
The investigation is on-going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.