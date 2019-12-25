1. Experience the joy and wonder of the holiday season with the award-winning beloved production of The Nutcracker presented by Ballet Tucson. Details: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $17-$56; ticketmaster.com.
2.Let your imagination transport you to a land of magical dancing and childhood dreams at Dancing in the Streets Arizona’s presentation of The Nutcracker with live music by the Civic Orchestra of Tucson. Details: 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 28-29; Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.; $11-$35; ticketmaster.com.
3. Toast the new year at the Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater New Year’s Eve Gala with a hilarious murder whodunit, magicians and more. Details: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31; Westward Look Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road; $97.50; 861-4800 or TucsonNewYear.com.
4. Finish off 2019 in a healthy way at Marana’s 13th Annual Egg Nog Jog. Details: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31; Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road; $25; 382-1950.
5. Stride into the new year at the 6th Annual Hot Cocoa 5k Run/Walk with prizes in age group categories and proceeds to benefit Oro Valley’s Round Up for Youth Recreation Scholarship Program. Details: 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1; Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road; $25, $20 in advance; orovalleyaz.gov.
