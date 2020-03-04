The Rotary Club of Tucson raised more than $180,600 for charity at their 13th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show. The car show was held at The Gregory School on Oct. 19, 2019, with 25,000 attendees and 420 classic cars on display.
The funds were recently donated to multiple local charities, including Make Way for Books, which received $65,271; Interfaith Community Services, which received $35,135; the Reid Park Zoo, which received $35,135; and the $10,000 Gregory School Scholarship.
The primary beneficiary, Make Way for Books, will use the money to support their family literacy strategy that impacts children and families who don’t have access to high-quality early education. Their family literacy strategy is a two-generation approach where children and parents learn together and gain basic literacy skills.
“Rotarians take hard work, steadfast dedication, and service to a new level,” said Jenny Volpe, CEO of Make Way for Books. “Their incredible generosity translates into opportunity for our youngest children. The Rotary Club of Tucson is helping to change the literacy landscape of Tucson and ensuring more children in our community have the chance to read and succeed.”
Every week of the family literacy strategy, children interact with books and other literacy activities that help them improve and develop literacy and language skills. The parents also gain those skills along with confidence to support their children's early literacy and language development.
A participating parent said: “My daughter is a year and a half old. When she sees a family in a book, she says ‘mom’ and ‘dad.’ She understands the emotions ‘happy’ and ‘sad.’ She also smiles and laughs when there’s a happy book. It has been a wonderful experience coming here. We love getting books, discovering new stories. We come back because we want to keep learning.”
Ninety-nine percent of the children who participate in the program develop literacy and language skills that are important for school readiness and future successful reading, according to Ally Baehr, COO of Make Way for Books.
The Rotary Club also retains $35,135 from the Car Show for smaller charitable local grants which will be distributed over the next two years.
“The Rotary Club accepts nominations for grants within those criteria, vets each nomination and then votes on the charities for the following year,” said Tucson Rotary member Kandie Vactor.
This was the first time the Reid Park Zoo received funding from the Rotary Club of Tucson’s Car Show. The $35,135 will help build a world-themed playground at the zoo, scheduled to open in fall 2020.
“The World of Play Adventure Zone will be a place where families can enjoy quality time together while discovering what these amazing wild places tell us about their animals and habitats,” said Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoological Society President and CEO.
From chilling in an Antarctic ice cave to visiting a South American rainforest, children will be traveling as they connect with the Earth through nature play.
The car show raises money via raffles, admission fees and sponsors. Some sponsors are WeBuyHouses.com, Wellspring Financial Partners and Key Sponsors including Rich and Judy Flynn, Faye Morse, Madden Media, La Posada, Supercuts and BeachFleischman. Many University of Arizona fraternities and sororities participate in selling tickets.
“We also value our many media sponsors who help us get the word out about our show, held every October on the third Saturday,” Vactor said. “The biggest source of funds: that $5 ticket.”
Throughout its 13 years, the car show has raised a total of $1.6 million for local charities.
The Rotary Club of Tucson began in 1921, and is the oldest service organization in Tucson and it is the largest in Arizona. The Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self” and they follow it by helping others in the community. Their main focus is children's literacy, vocational training and women and teens in need.
Bivian Contreras is a University of Arizona journalism student and Tucson Local Media intern.
