The Marana Police Department was recently awarded $75,000 from the state to pay for traffic, speed and DUI enforcement. The funding comes in the form of two grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the 2020 fiscal year.
MPD was awarded $45,000 to conduct DUI enforcement throughout the town. According to the department, the goal of the funding is to “reduce alcohol and drug-related driving, fatalities, and injuries through enforcement, education, and public awareness.” The funding will support overtime expenses and equipment.
The department also received $30,000 in funding to conduct speed and traffic enforcement “to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries resulting from speeding, aggressive driving, red light running and other forms of risky driving behavior through enforcement, education and public awareness.” The money will support overtime expenses.
