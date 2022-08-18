A new roundabout is changing traffic flow for the better at the intersection of Twin Peaks and Sandario roads in Marana.
The project opened to traffic Aug. 1 and will be fully finished on Aug. 22, Marana town officials said. By that date solar streetlamps will be installed. Solar lamps are necessary because there is no dedicated public electrical access in the area.
The city promised nearby Marana High School that it would finish the project by the opening of school (Aug. 8). In order to complete it in two months’ time, the city closed Sandario Road to traffic during construction.
“If we had to do it under open road (conditions), it would have taken four months,” said Mac Murray, project manager with the town of Marana Public Works Department. “It was a unique challenge with all the material challenges but we were able to pull it off,” he said.
There were concrete shortages during construction and contractors couldn’t get full orders of concrete, Murray explained. That was ironic, considering there are two cement plants in Marana: CMEX Marana Apex Concrete Plant and CalPortland Rillito Cement Plant.
There were plant shutdowns, Murray said, and a lot of the concrete produced here is sent to other places. The cement shortage also affected new home construction in Arizona.
The project cost $1.06 million, and the winning bid was submitted by Granite Construction. There was about one year of design work needed before construction got underway, Murray said.
On the day the roundabout opened, traffic was running smoothly, Murray said. “It’s performing way better without the four-way stop,” he said.
The Twin Peaks and Sandario roads roundabout is the second to have been completed in recent months. On June 24, the “Spirit of Marana” public project was unveiled at the Main Street and Sandario Road roundabout in downtown Marana.
The art features a cowboy on horseback, cow and a saguaro cactus made from metal plating. Also featured are letters reading “Downtown Marana.”
It was made possible by the Pima Association of Government’s Transportation Art by Youth Program and Marana Unified School District. Designer and welder Trevor O’Tool oversaw the production by Marana High School students Gabrial Kilbarger and Joseph Wagner, along with welding instructor Kenton Webb.
Murray said there are no current plans for an art project at the Twin Peaks and Sandario roads roundabout. But he said he wouldn’t be surprised if it became the site of a future art project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.