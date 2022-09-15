Marana’s Town Council unanimously approved its fifth strategic plan, giving the town a roadmap for the near future.
The council voted on the plan during its regular meeting Sept. 6. It was the culmination of months of meetings and comments over the past seven months. It proposes many new actions.
“I think it’s a great plan with a new format,” said Mayor Ed Honea. “Andrea Caicedo (assistant to the town manager) ramrodded it and put the format together. ... It’s about history, it’s about business it’s about recreation.
“A person can go through this format pretty easily. It’s kind of directional to let people know what we are thinking about and what we are doing. ... We upgraded as needed. This was a big upgrade. We still stayed on the same five topics, but the layout was so much better.”
The five main topics of the plan are: Cherished Heritage, Vibrant Community, Thriving Commerce, Healthy Lifestyles and Proactive Public Services.
“I was very happy with the process and the end result that makes Marana special and keeps it that way,” said Councilmember Jackie Craig. “I think our mission and our strategic goals really say what’s important about this town.”
A new aspect of this strategic plan is the addition of software that will let town officials and the public know how new projects are progressing. It’s by the Envision Company and is used for strategic planning and performance management, among other things, Caicedo said.
The town hopes to have the software up and running by the first quarter of 2023, Caicedo said. “This will provide a public dashboard (on the town website).”
“This new program will show how we are progressing ...,” Honea said. “You’ll say, ‘Hey, you’re doing a plat for a park or they’re going to finance it with this. Now, you’ll be aware of the progress far before you see movement on the site.”
“There’s a lot of new things (in the plan), but it doesn’t highlight everything the town is doing,” Caicedo said, “because there’s a lot going on in the community.”
So what can Marana residents expect from the plan? Here is an abbreviated list of the proposals under each of the five focus categories:
Cherished Heritage
A Marana Cultural and Heritage Preservation Plan will be done to provide a comprehensive record of historic and cultural resources.
Educational programs and initiatives will increase community awareness of the town’s rich heritage.
Historic heritage will be embedded in policy and planning to ensure continuation of the town’s heritage. That will include advance development of Marana Heritage Park and an expansion of current art policy to require integration of public art into public and private development projects that captures the town’s heritage.
The town also will provide locations where residents can celebrate and learn about Marana’s history and traditions. To that end, the town will leverage developments and public facilities, events and amenities to embed heritage-related art features and cultural expression. Also, the town will identify heritage sites for a heritage museum.
Vibrant Community
Establish a strong sense of place through the creation of unique public spaces and architecture that foster community pride. Build a Marana-wide lifestyle brand; enhance architectural sites and landscape design standards: work with Marana Unified School District, MHC Healthcare, Northwest Fire District and others to identify and develop venues for expressing local arts, music and cultural talent in public spaces and facilities.
Provide high level public safety services that strengthen Marana’s reputation as a safe and secure town: prepare an annual report that tracks departmental performance per industry standards and recommends strategies to improve the Marana Police Department; support a safe and informed community through public safety educational programs, events and surveys.
Provide a safe and connected multi-model transportation system to support the mobility needs of present and future residents: Update the Transportation Master Plan to support a complete streets approach to street design; improve safety for people using all modes of travel by implementing programs, policies, educational resources and infrastructural improvements to minimize traffic congestion.
Support initiatives that enhance the quality of Marana neighborhoods: provide programs for animal welfare, community beautification, safe hazardous waste disposal and recycling; conduct a community needs assessment and revitalization plan that prioritizes areas in need; accept the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development invitation to become a metropolitan city and operate our own Community Block Program; encourage housing options by analyzing current available housing and identify incentives and codes to further diversity housing stock and improve affordability.
Invite citizen involvement and deliver transparent and timely distribution of information through a variety of traditional and innovative platforms.
Thriving Commerce
Provide a supportive environment for industry leaders, startups, small businesses and entrepreneurs through every stage of business development: Evaluate and implement economic development tools and strategies to support the retention and expansion of Marana key employers and attract new compatible sectors; Develop conceptual vision, design standards and implementation strategy for Downtown Marana.
Expand Marana’s thriving tourism industry by promoting its heritage, cultural resources, scenic open spaces and signature events.
Maximize the economic impact of the airport by identifying and recruiting aviation and non-aviation-related industries for business development opportunities: Update Airport Master Plan; develop a marketing plan for the airport.
Collaborate with academic institutions to provide educational opportunities to meet current and future workforce and community needs: commission a feasibility study, plan and strategy for attracting post-secondary and training institutions.
Healthy Lifestyles
Offer a wide variety of recreational programs and amenities for residents of all ages and abilities: continue to enhance year-round recreation programs; expand and enhance youth sports; maintain clean, safe and accessible recreation facilities; invest in the top priorities of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan; enhance network for shared-use trails and pathways that provide non-vehicular modes of travel, including bicycling and walking.
Identify open space areas and balance with the needs of the community: develop landscaping and irrigation design guidelines for ongoing improvements; develop and adopt an Open Space and Wildlife Conservation Masterplan.
Proactive Public Services
Prioritize infrastructure and maintenance that support new growth and development in a proactive and sustainable manner: update the 5-year capital improvement plan; develop and asset management program; develop best practices to encourage energy conservation and sustainability; evaluate current development practices; establish standard principles and practices for designing drainage facilities; study the short and long-term benefits and financial impacts of annexation.
Maintain and assured water supply and provide high-quality water and reclamation infrastructure to meet existing and future customer needs: deliver safe, reliable and sustainable water service; encourage water conservation; invest in new and renewable water resources and conservation efforts; invest in water and water reclamation infrastructure.
Elevate the towns public service quality through efficient procedures: update Facilities Master Plan; provide accurate and responsive administration of town records; maintain transparent financial environment.
Foster a workplace culture that attracts, retains and motivates a talented workforce.
