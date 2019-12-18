Oro Valley’s Spotlight on Youth program recognizes local students who achieve something extraordinary, or in the case of the most recent recipient, several extraordinary things. Ella Maughan, a fifth grader at Copper Creek Elementary, recovered from an early childhood cancer diagnosis, and now uses her time fundraising for other cancer patients.
The Oro Valley Town Council awarded Ella, 10, during its Dec. 4 council meeting. The recognition came both for her academic achievement at Copper Creek, and for her soap making business, EllaBath, of which 100 percent of the proceeds fund research for ewing sarcoma, a cancer she was diagnosed with in 2015.
While Ella is excited for the recognition, winning Spotlight on Youth didn’t start out all that fun for her.
“I got called down to the office, which obviously really scared me because I thought I got into trouble,” Ella said. “And it turned out I had to go to the police officer at our school, and that made it even worse. But she told me I won an award and all the panic that was in my body dropped and I was so excited.”
EllaBath began as a result of Ella being nearly housebound during chemotherapy. The process compromised her immune system, and she could rarely leave her home. According to her father, Gus, there were only so many movies and board games they could enjoy at home. They started looking for other creative outlets, and turned to soapmaking.
“She really enjoyed doing it, and one day said, ‘When I’m cancer-free, I want to make soaps and sell them to give back to cancer research,’” Gus said. “So about two years after her being clear on scans and out of chemo, we got into doing exactly doing what she wanted to do, and that’s how EllaBath was created.”
Gus said Ella starting a business wasn’t entirely surprising because he himself is an entrepreneur in real estate, and said she grew up in that kind of environment. However, he was still very surprised at her Spotlight on Youth recognition.
“I had no idea she was even in the running until she won,” Gus said. “It was very much a proud dad moment.”
EllaBath only officially started earlier this year, but already Ella and Gus (along with a friend of Ella’s) are already selling the soap at local farmers markets. While it was originally Gus’ role to discuss the products with customers, he says the girls quickly took over the role.
“The girls got over their shyness, and it was such a cool thing to see, because they got up and started pitching, and I never pitched again—It was amazing to see,” Gus said. “These girls work in unison, and you just can’t say no to a little girl like that. They’re little entrepreneurs going at it.”
Since forming around May, EllaBath has sold a few hundred bars of soap. But they already have plans of advancing the business. Ella’s next step is for EllaBath to sell more kid-oriented soaps, and to develop soap making kits to donate to other housebound children going through chemotherapy. The idea is because they helped Ella, they might also help other children.
“That way it’s something that’s fun to make, but they can also use,” Ella said.
For more information, visit ellabath.com.
