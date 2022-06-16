It takes a town to raise a child, and the same can be said for our four-legged family members. Thanks to our community partnerships, Marana Animal Services is able to provide quality programs to our residents.
Last year, we returned 67% of the strays found in Marana to their owners. Our return success is, in part, due to many pets being microchipped thanks to our proactive animal parents as well as No Kill Pima County. Every June, No Kill Pima County hosts a free microchip clinic in Marana so our residents can microchip their pets free of charge. Instructors and students from Pima Medical institute’s Veterinary Technician Program volunteer their time to perform the microchipping of all the pets.
Our next free Microchip Clinic is Saturday, June 18, from 9 to 11 A.M at the Marana Community Center in Ora Mae Harn District Park. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Dogs and cats are welcome, there no limits. For more information, please call 520-382-8020 ext. 0.
Another organization that is vital to our success is the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA). HSSA provides all the Town’s sheltering services for strays and pets surrendered by their owners. Ninety-two percent of the animals sheltered at HSSA have been successfully re-homed or returned to their homes. HSSA also comes to the Marana Municipal Complex twice a year to provide low-cost vaccinations to Marana residents and the surrounding communities.
For spay and neuter services, ASAVET Charities comes to the Marana Community Center twice a year to offer low-cost spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats. Those who choose to attend these clinics can also receive free microchips.
The Town has been able to ensure the low-cost spay and neuter clinics due to grant funds from Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Pet Friendly License Plates. For the past three years, the Town has been a recipient of grant funds, and this year’s funding helps support both the low-cost spay and neuter clinics and the trap/neuter/release (TNR) program for our feral cat population.
The next spay/neuter clinic and vaccination clinic will be this fall. For more information on upcoming Marana Animal Services events and clinics, please visit https://www.maranaaz.gov/animal-services.
Through these partnerships, Marana Animal Services is able to provide free or low-cost services for our animal population. Since we began five years ago, we have assembled an amazing staff of animal control officers and administrative support staff who are all committed to providing five-star quality service to the residents and pets of the Town of Marana.
