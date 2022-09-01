Marana Police Officer Brian Neuman has been selected as an award recipient from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
“It’s a great honor to receive it,” Neuman said. “To me, it means I’m affecting good change in the community and making a difference in the community. Being recognized feels like I’m accomplishing something.”
Neuman has been with the Marana Police Department for 14 years and is assigned to the traffic enforcement unit, where he holds the position of phlebotomy and GOHS grant coordinator.
Neuman — who became a police officer in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks — is the driving force behind the Marana Police Department’s DUI and speed enforcement program.
He has a strong relationship with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) and is also a part of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force. Neuman has scheduled and managed 120 Marana Police Department DUI enforcement details.
“We get grant funds from GOHS, and one of my responsibilities, among other things, is working DUI patrols around holidays such as Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Christmas, those major celebratory holidays,” he said.
“We’re looking to prevent DUIs and keep the roads safe. It’s my job to schedule that and ensure I have the required number of officers.”
Neuman was also instrumental in implementing the department’s electronic search warrant program. This program allows patrol officers to apply for blood warrants in the field during DUI investigations.
