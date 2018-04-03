Carol McGorray was the very foundation of the Community Food Bank in Marana.
Over 50 years ago, the wives of the ranchers and farmers of Marana saw that many migrant workers needed support. They formed a group called the Cotton Blossoms and brought food to a local parsonage, where the pastor would distribute the donated food to farm workers. Carol was one of the Cotton Blossoms, despite also being a single mother who raised a family, worked for the Marana Unified School District, and nurtured a healthy garden and chickens for food for her family.
Carol was instrumental in seeing the services at the parsonage expand to serve more people in need. That early food bank was operated by the Marana Health Center—another nonprofit that Carol helped to start. Carol was truly a force of good in the Marana community—she recognized when people needed her help and she rose to the occasion.
In the early ’80s, Carol approached Community Food Bank CEO Punch Woods and asked him to take over operations of the pantry in Marana. The Parsonage that had served farm workers for years became the first branch bank of the Community Food Bank, and continues to serve thousands of people in the Marana community. So many of the services available to people of Marana today would not exist without Carol.
Carol Saw everyone as he neighbor, and she never lost her desire to help her neighbors who had fallen on hard time. She was steadfast in protecting the most vulnerable among us and was a voice for families who struggled. All who knew her will tell you that she was mighty in her conviction that people in need should be treated with dignity and respect.
Carol was a member of the Marana Food Bank’s Advisory Board since its inception and was recently awarded emeritus status. Carol’s passing is a tremendous loss for the community and for the Community Food Bank, and her empathy, compassion and dedication will remain an inspiration to each of us striving to serve our communities.
Linda Hampton is the executive director of the Marana Resource Center and Food Bank.
