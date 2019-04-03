On Wednesday, March 6 the Marana Police Department held its annual awards ceremony. The event recognized police officers, volunteers and civilians who contributed to the mission of providing unparalleled service, unwavering protection and uncompromised integrity.
Officer of the Year recipient Randy Korth has continually displayed a high level of performance and commitment that greatly exceeds expectations for the Marana Police Department. As a field training officer, he trains, guides and mentors new police officers and recruits. He understands the importance of this role and the impact he has on their careers. He is actively involved in the development of the field training curriculum and evaluation process of the program.
“I just want to make sure the next generation of Marana Police Officers get the best training they possibly can,” Korth said.
Korth continued his involvement as an instructor in advanced officer trainings, was the facilitator for the GOHS Warrant Grant and scheduled a total of eight warrant sweep deployments throughout the year. In 2018, the GOHS Warrant Grant resulted in approximately 200 warrants being served totaling approximately $115,000 in bonds.
Civilian of the Year recipient Jennifer Mangialardi won her award not only for her duties as the administrative supervisor to Marana Police Chief Terry Rozema, but for her role in planning the annual awards ceremony and department Christmas party. This year, she undertook an endeavor to find a Marana family in need for MPD to adopt during the holidays. She coordinated the donation of toys, clothes and money for a family comprised of a single mother and her four children living in a 400-square-foot house in west Marana.
Guy Shaw earned the Volunteer of the Year award for undertaking a number of roles in his six years as a volunteer. He most recently served as Treasurer of the MPD VIPs. Last year, Shaw made significant contributions to the MPD by securing a $5000 grant from the Pima County Attorney’s Office for its Child Car Seat Program. He has been an instrumental organizer for the annual Pride 4 the Patch charity golf tournament, which has raised thousands of dollars over the past three years. This past year he volunteered over 415 hours.
Thirteen officers and civilian staff received the Citation of Excellence, including 10 who dealt with a man brandishing a gun at the Starbucks at Arizona Pavilions. MPD was able to work with the store manager to discretely evacuate as many customers and employees as possible. Eventually the man was taken into custody without incident, but with the ever-present potential of an active shooter, officers had to consistently evaluate the risk to the employees and public while assessing the situation. The coordinated efforts between the officers, dispatch, and Starbucks manager contributed to sound tactical decisions and evacuation that resulted in a peaceful resolution.
“A lot of people did the right thing that day,” said Sgt. Jeff Pridgett. “Due to fast action and great communication, we avoided a potentially serious situation.”
For her efforts, store manager Teri Lewis was awarded a Chief’s letter of commendation.
Officer Caylee Baker received a citation of excellence for her role in apprehending a mail thief who was stealing and cashing checks from the mail. Officer Jared Voigt earned his citation of excellence for locating stolen jewelry and returning it to the owner. LPO John Pathammavong received his citation of excellence for his training and mentoring of newer officers, especially those he was serving with on the midnight squad.
Officer Luis Magana and officer Esteban Norzagaray were awarded the Life Saver Award for their actions last March when they were able to save the life of a man who attempted to take his own life.
“It is very humbling,” Magana said. “It reminds you of why we became a police officer in the first place.”
Officers Gave Tapia and Abel Samano were awarded the Medal of Valor for their roles in locating a bank robber who was deemed to be armed and dangerous.
A pair of MPD sergeants earned the Medal of Merit. Steve Johnson was awarded the medal for his role as a Homeland Security and Emergency Management expert, while Jose Alvarez was awarded the medal for his role in keeping illegal narcotics off the streets with the Street Level Squad of the Counter Narcotics Alliance. Over his three-year assignment at CNA, Alvarez and the Street Level Squad was responsible for the seizure of over $173,000 and $134,000 worth of vehicles seized.
