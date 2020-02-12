1. Catch a performance of the outrageous musical comedy The Book of Mormon following the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries presented by Broadway in Tucson. Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 12-13; 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16; UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; $55-$115; broadwayintucson.com.
2. Don’t miss the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons featuring all your favorites along with a wall of pictures and videos from his great career. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $45-$179; ticketmaster.com.
3. Enjoy the music of award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group fusing elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues into a compelling show. Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $45-$125; foxtucson.com.
4. Get in the spirit of the Rodeo with country rock legends Pure Prairie League and the award-winning Texas “outlaw” cowboy Michael Martin Murphey. Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$80; foxtucson.com.
5. Bring the entire family to the 65th Annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show featuring world class minerals, lectures and exhibits. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 13-15; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16; Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.; $13, free age 14 and under; ticketmaster.com.
