The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona had reached 3,112 as of Friday, April 10, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 543 of the state’s confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 97 people statewide, including 26 in Pima County.
With libraries and schools closed there are families across Pima County without reliable access to free or low-cost books, but adventures are available in the palm of your hand thanks to Make Way for Books’ smartphone app.
According to University of Arizona president Robert Robbins, a return to normal life could be months away—or longer.
A local charity is helping youth members of Pima County 4-H and Future Farmers of America after their annual livestock auction moved online when this year's Pima County Fair was canceled.
Just in case you didn't already love eegee's, the company is supplying Watermelon eegees to Tucson Fire and Police members, as well as volunteers from the Community Food Bank.
Arizona food-stamp recipients may soon be able to buy their groceries online, after the federal government’s swift approval this week of the state’s request in the face of coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders.
