1. Step right up to the world of gears and canvas with Cirque Mechanics 42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels featuring acrobatics and clowning with mechanical ingenuity. Details: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26; UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; $15-$75; ticketmaster.com.
2.Watch True Concord Voices and Orchestra at America Sings. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26; Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.; $25-$40; 401-2651 or trueconcord.org.
3. Bring the kids and grandma to experience an old-world tradition at the Zoppé Family Circus featuring acrobatic feats, jugglers, dancing dogs, aerialists and comedic clowning. Details: 10 a.m., noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Jan. 26; Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento; $10-$40, $80-$110/family; 622-2002 or mercadodistrict.com.
4. Listen to Windows into Song featuring soprano Federica Lombardi and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $15-$87; ticketmaster.com.
5.Bring the entire family to the Chinese New Year Celebration: Year of the Rat featuring authentic ethnic foods, arts and crafts and games for kids. Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25. Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road; $5, under 12 free; 292-6900 or tucsonchinese.org.
