If you find yourself on Marana’s Main Street, you may encounter a cowboy on horseback to greet you.
While local residents may have seen stranger things, the new public art installation, called the “Spirit of Marana,” is a celebration of the town’s heritage that seeks to bring the downtown community closer together and serves as a preview of the “Future Marana.”
The artistic enhancement was unveiled at the intersection of Sandario Road and Marana Main Street, on Friday, June 24, and was made possible by the Pima Association of Government’s Transportation Art by Youth program and Marana Unified School District.
Marana Town Manager Terry Rozema, PAG Executive Director Farhad Moghimi, MUSD Assistant Superintendent Kristin
Reidy and Mayor Ed Honea were among those in attendance.
Otherwise known as TABY, the Transportation Art by Youth program seeks to recruit young artists from economically disadvantaged areas and offers paid employment opportunities, according to PAG’s website.
TABY, in collaboration with PAG’s Transportation Improvement Program, seeks to enhance PAG’s member jurisdictions’ transportation infrastructure as well as enhancing the regional landscape with high visibility artwork along major roadways.
The program, which has been running since 1995, requires proposals from sponsoring jurisdictions who are responsible for recruitment and management of the project. Roughly 500 students have been involved since its inception.
The monies for this project came from the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF), which is made up of gas taxes and vehicle registration fees and allocated to PAG.
“PAG budgets up to $200,000 per year of its HURF allocation for the TABY program and awards grants to HURF-eligible jurisdictions, such as the Town of Marana,” said Carolyn Laurie, programming manager at PAG in an email.
For this TABY project, $75,000 in funds were awarded to the Town of Marana and were distributed amongst local welder and artist Trevor O’Tool, who designed the art sculptures and oversaw production, two Marana High School students, Gabrial Kilbarger and Joseph Wagner, and MHS welding instructor, Kenton Webb.
“Marana High School has a great welding program and this presented an opportunity to work with talented students and showcase the skills that Marana’s youth have acquired through the program,” Laurie said.
Webb, who no longer teaches at MHS, came for the ribbon-cutting ceremony from Mississippi.
“We were lucky enough to get the job so I had some of my top students that had previously graduated come back and help work alongside myself and an artist,” Webb said.
About Time
The project had originally begun production ahead of the pandemic, back in November 2019, and was scheduled for completion mid-2020 after obtaining approval from the Marana Town Council.
Coronavirus mitigation, social distancing and other production delays slowed the completion of the project.
Andrea Caicedo, assistant to the town manager, has overseen the last four months of the project’s completion.
“We did include the TABY art project into a larger project, which was the entire landscaping and beautification of the roundabout,” Caicedo said.
The traffic circle which was non-existent prior to the proposed project, used to be gravel.
“There’s a lot of growth happening all over Marana, with new [commercial] developments, new residential developments where the roundabout is,” Caicedo said. “We’re really excited to finally celebrate this great asset to the community with this ribbon cutting ceremony. We want to celebrate its completion with all of the key partners that were involved, such as MUSD, Pima Association of Governments and also with the community.”
Not only contributing to lower traffic speeds and increased safety, “The Spirit of Marana” is one of many other public art projects meant to “beautify the regional landscape.” TABY projects span across the Pima County region including the City of South Tucson, Sahuarita and Oro Valley.
The most recent project to be completed was back in 2021, where youth artists painted 360-degree murals across 10 planters along South 12th Avenue.
The Marana project isn’t O’Tool’s first rodeo.
Back in November 2017, the local artist also designed and constructed, “The Deer at Tangerine Sky Park,” a total of five steel sculptures featuring a family of foraging deer located on the southside of Tangerine Road between Camino de Oeste and Camino de Mañana.
The project was a component of the larger-scale Tangerine Corridor Project, a road expansion and renovation project which broke ground back in 2016 and is set for completion in 2026.
O’Tool, who had gotten his start with welding back in college, had gone through an application and interview selection process for both projects.
“Working with high school students can be difficult for some people, but because of my track record with the last project I think that’s why they chose me,” O’Tool said.
