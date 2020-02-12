The 2020 Cologuard Classic is returning to Northwest Tucson as a part of the PGA TOUR Champions at the Tucson Omni National Resort from February 23 through March 1. The tournament is hosted by the Tucson Conquistadores.
The classic will host 78 players competing over 54 holes on the resort’s Catalina Course for a $1.7 million purse. First place winner takes home $225,000 and 225 Charles Schwab Cup over a three-day competition starting Friday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, Mar. 1.
This year’s event will feature Mark O'Meara, the 2019 Cologuard Classic champion, along with 2019 Charles Schwab Cup winner Scott McCarron, 40-time PGA Tour Champions winner Bernhard Langer and PGA Pro and Cologuard Ambassador, Jerry Kelly.
The week of PGA TOUR festivities will kick off with the Get Your Rear In Gear 5K fun run on Sunday, Feb. 23 and is sponsored by the Tucson Conquistadores and the Colon Cancer Coalition.
PGA fans will also have a chance to hang out with the pros on the links at this year’s Jose Cuervo Pro-Am for a price of $3,500 on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Thursday, Feb. 27. Tournament proceeds will be donated to various Southern Arizona youth athletic programs and colorectal cancer research and advocacy groups nationwide.
Additionally, country music star Lee Brice and former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens will be playing in the 2nd Annual Cologuard Classic Celebrity Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 28. They will be competing in a 9-hole exhibition match for bragging rights and a $50,000
donation to several colorectal cancer related charities. Two more celebrities will be announced in the upcoming weeks leading to the tournament, said McDermott.
