1. Don’t miss iconic Micky Dolenz, the Voice of the Monkees who helped shape the sound of a generation with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $31-$79; ticketmaster.com.
2. Listen to the award-winning music of Wynonna & The Big Noise with her encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock creating a new sound that is “vintage yet modern” spanning a remarkable 34-year career. Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$90; foxtucson.com.
3. Indulge in the flavors of Southern Arizona’s culinary arts at the 7th Annual SAVOR Southern Arizona Food & Wine Festival showcasing the diversity of local heritage foods and ingredients presented by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. Details: noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way; $79-$125; 797-3959 or saaca.org.
4. Don’t miss the Tucson debut of international sensation Grupo Corpo with a mix of street dance, ballet and contemporary Afro-Brazilian movement. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8; UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; $20-$60; ticketmaster.com.
5. Listen to the sumptuous voice and consummate artistry of soprano Renée Fleming and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra as part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival. Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $49-$179; ticketmaster.com.
