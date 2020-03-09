2020 Women of Influence Winners
On Wednesday March 4 we had our annual Women of Influence awards. Some amazing individuals were recognized that night. Here is the list of winners!
Administrative Champion
Julie Valenzuela
Principal
La Cima Middle School
Arts and Culture Champion
Kate Marquez
Executive Director
Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance
Business Owner of the Year
Arianna Sholes-Douglas, MD, FACOG
Doctor/Founder/Medical Director
Tula Wellness and Aesthetics
Community Service Champion
Ellen Kirton
Small Business Development Director
Pima Community College
Education Champion
Jackie Trujillo
Superintendent
Arizona Charter Schools
Entrepreneur of the Year
Joann MacMaster
CEO
Desert Angels
Financial Champion
Irene Coppola
Director of Finance/Human Resources
BBB Serving Southern Arizona
Food Service/Recreation/Hospitality Champion
Kimberly Van Amburg
CEO
Casino Del Sol
Government and Public Service Champion
Jean Fedigan
Executive Director
Sister Jose Women’s Center
Healthcare Champion
Brenda Goldsmith
Executive Director
El Rio Foundation
Legal Champion
Kristen Wendler
Partner
Farhang & Medcoff
Licensed Professional Champion
Blanca Linnet Hennkens-Cruz
Licensed Professional Energy Trader
ACES Western Regional Trading Center
Minority Business Owner
Samreen Khan
CEO
Vail Medical Center and Weight Loss
Nonprofit Champion
Gabrielle Rhind
President and Founder
Kent’s Heart & Hope Foundation
PR/Marketing/Advertising Champion
Joan Landers
Principal and VP of Client Services
Kaneen Communications
Real Estate Champion
Lani Baker
Vice President of Finance
Holualoa Companies
Rising Star
Liz Pocock
CEO
Startup Tucson
Technology Champion
Calline Sanchez
VP
IBM Worldwide Systems Services
Lifetime Achievement Award
Peggy Johnson
Executive Director
Loft Cinema Foundation
