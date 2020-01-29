As the saying goes, there are two guarantees in life: Death and taxes. But that doesn’t mean it’s every easy to say “goodbye” to those you love.
Oro Valley’s Gaslight Music Hall did such a thing last week when they celebrated the life, laughter and love expressed by longtime actor Jesus Limon, who tragically passed away last month.
Anyone who reads this paper regularly knows I have a soft spot in my heart for every ounce of the Gaslight empire, attend shows at both the Oro Valley and mid-town locations several times a year, and judge the annual Oro Valley’s Got Talent contest.
Over my journeys to Tucson’s longstanding goofy theater house, I ran across Jesus dozens of times. While I may not have gotten to know him very well (it’s a busy world out there), I can say with complete surety that he was one of the most hilarious, energetic and kind-hearted people I ever had the pleasure of shaking hands with.
He was a comedian, to say the least, with a personality that filled up the ample Music Hall whenever he took the stage.
Of the many times I saw him perform or emcee an event, my fondest memories come from bongo-banging character Pedro Cubano in last year’s dinner play, “Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana.”
Though he didn’t play a major role in that show, his ear-to-ear grin and infectious laugh meant you always knew when Jesus was on the stage.
That legacy was remembered last week alongside his family, friends and Gaslight coworkers.
Even though I was unable to attend the celebration of his life, I am sure the Gaslight did him justice.
