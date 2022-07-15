Marana Town Council member John Officer is a true Arizonan.
“I don’t need those trails,” Officer said. “Because I’ll just walk out in the desert.”
Although Officer is an Arizona native without the need for formal walking trails, he worked on the Marana Parks and Recreation commission creating durable trails for Marana residents. He’s an avid outdoorsman, going as far as to hike the Arizona Trail from Mexico to Utah.
Officer assisted with creating new trails for the Arizona Trail. He followed old cattle and deer trails, clearing them for hikers.
“It gives people a connection to what is created here on this earth that we can all enjoy,” Officer said.
After serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission, Officer ran for Marana Town Council. His campaign was successful, and Officer served in the council for five years, he plans on winning again.
The primary election is Aug. 2, followed by the primary on Nov. 8.
Officer’s first term began with the issue of water at the forefront. He utilized 32 years of experience working for the Central Arizona Project (CAP) to guide his decisions on council.
“I was living on Harquahala Valley in high school and there’s this canal and this big dirt hill out in the middle of the desert that I went out and rode my motorcycle down,” Officer said. “I had no idea that 10 years later I would be working for them.”
In August 2018, the Mayor and Town Council approved the construction of two water treatment facilities in areas where contaminants known as PFAs were detected. This decision was a response to Tucson Water’s findings of 1,4-Dioxane and PFAs above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) health recommendations. Both contaminants are industrial chemicals that are considered harmful to human health through repeated exposure over time.
“We put in two filtration systems at two of our newer sites, so we’ve got the purest water in Southern Arizona coming out of those,” Officer said.
Due to pandemic-dictated delays, the treatment facilities were finished in March 2021 rather than their projected opening of 2020.
Officer said water conservation is a necessity for Marana’s growth and commends the city of Tucson’s techniques for conserving water. He said Tucson’s population has grown rapidly but its water usage hasn’t changed drastically since the 1990s.
In the 1980s, Tucson Water implemented its reclaimed water program. This program recycled used water for Tucson water customers and revitalized plant life in many Tucson areas. In 2019, Tucson Water implemented the Santa Cruz River Heritage Project. A project that is aimed at recovering the Santa Cruz River water resources by adding up to 2.8 million gallons of treated recycled water to the Santa Cruz River daily.
“My deal is what are you doing to conserve water in Arizona?” Officer said. “I’m not going to mandate you, or wish that the town mandates you, I’m going to do like the city of Tucson has done ever since they started running the water.”
Officer said Marana is going to grow and water is on the minds of new home builders due to drought. He said this is the reason builders have made homes closer together with less yard space.
“They shrunk the outside area down and made sure they offered a home in a community that has a pool area where everybody can go,” Officer said.
He said shrinking yard space was an effort to limit the usage of water resources for backyard pools.
Ahead of this next election, Officer said that Marana will continue to grow with water conservation in mind and the council will continue to work with new developers.
“I’ve never seen a community quit growing and survive, they gotta grow,” Officer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.