The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death at an apartment complex in the 7300 block North Mona Lisa Road after responding to reports of a shooting Sunday night.
Deputies responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Upon arrival, two adult males were discovered with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital.
A deceased adult male was discovered in the apartment. According to a release from the sheriff’s department, his cause of death is currently unknown.
