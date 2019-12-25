And just like that, another year is over in sunny Marana.
2019 has been a whirlwind of activity and adventure for our residents and town staff. I’ve counted the projects, and I’m proud to say that in the past 365 days, we’ve accomplished the following:
Worked on five strategic plans. The Sewer Conveyance Plan, North Marana Drainage Study, General Plan Update, Land Development Code, and Parks and Recreation 10-Year Master Plan all set the stage for Marana’s future, and with the hard work of staff combined with the public’s input, we are confident that Marana’s future is bright.
Reopened one major commercial corridor. After the completion of Ina Road Interchange by the Arizona Department of Transportation, town staff quickly finished the beautification project along the Ina Road Corridor and reopened the street to public use with a rousing ceremony. Businesses all along the corridor were invited to join the celebration, and the public once again flocked to a major commercial center in Marana.
Issued six film permits. Welcome to Hollywood, Marana! With the opening of the Marana Film Office, staff provided permits for six film projects and assisted with 27 film projects. One of the projects, “Cactus Boy,” opened at the Film Fest Tucson and featured actor Colin Ford from Netflix’s “Daybreak” and Marvel Studio’s “Captain Marvel.” As studios learn about Marana, we may see even more projects in our community.
Began construction on two water treatment plants. With the discovery of 1;4 dioxane and Perfluorinated Compounds in two Marana ground-water systems, the town has been working hard on the planning and development of two water treatment plants. Final design of these improvements is complete and accepted by regulatory agencies, and construction has begun with a target completion of late summer 2020.
Revitalized Colonia-designated neighborhood. The town is investing in infrastructure improvements for the Adonis neighborhood, including rehabilitating the existing sanitary sewer conveyance system and addressing drainage issues in this neighborhood. Additionally, a road extension is being designed that will serve as a secondary access road for the San Lucas and Adonis neighborhoods.
Conducted water rate study. Town council approved new water and wastewater rates for Marana Water customers following a year-long rate study, its first since 2013. The study included a cost of service analysis ensuring that each customer class pays its proportionate share of the impact it places on the system, and resulted in a five-year plan beginning January 1, 2020. By preparing a long-term rate plan, Marana Water will be able to plan for larger maintenance and infrastructure projects, as well as keep our reserve healthy for any unforeseen projects.
Earned major state accreditation for Marana Police Department. Marana Police Department was one of three agencies in the state to receive full accreditation, and one of the first agencies to apply for accreditation and compete all of the steps necessary to be commissioned as an accredited agency by the ALEAP Commission and the AACOP Board of Directors. This distinction establishes Marana Police Department as a model public service agency in the state, and I am so proud for the hard work done by Chief Rozema and his staff.
Cut the ribbon on El Rio Observation Deck. The first phase of the El Rio Preserve project reached completion this month, and exhibits Marana’s natural sights and sounds. Residents and visitors can now enjoy a trailhead plaza with interpretive signage, sitting area with benches, pedestrian walking path, native plants and water harvesting basins and a large observation deck for viewing wildlife and birdwatching in the preserve. The outdoor facility also serves as a classroom for elementary school children in an unprecedented educational partnership between the Town and Marana Unified School District.
Hosted over 6,000 program participants. 6,609 program participants, to be exact, registered across a diverse combination of special interest, sports, outdoor education, aquatics, running events, and youth programming with Marana Parks and Recreation. This year, recreation participation climbed by 30 percent as the department strived to identify program gaps and engage all groups in our growing community.
Maintained 140 miles of roadway. Maintaining good roads are a fundamental public service and set the first impression for anyone coming into our community. Starting in July 2019 and ending June 2020, Marana Public Works will have preserved 140 miles of roadway. This includes treatments and crack seals.
Hosted four major festivals. Marana Founders’ Day, Star Spangled Spectacular, Marana Fall Festival, and Marana Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting attracted over 26,000 people combined, and showed the region what Marana is known for: big celebrations with a small-town feel.
Reached 50,000 Marana residents. It’s a milestone year! According to current estimates, over 50,000 people now live in our beautiful community. This means a need for increased public services to ensure a strong quality of life for everyone.
Even with our growing numbers, the Town of Marana continues to retain a small-town feel with our open doors policy and responsive customer service. I am positive that the success of 2019 will be seen again in 2020 as staff works hard under Town Council direction to take us into the future. Happy holidays, and I hope you all have a wonderful new year.
Jamsheed Mehta is the Marana Town Manager.
