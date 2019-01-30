The Marana Chamber continues its mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
We started off the year practicing our throwing skills with our newest member, Splitting Timber Axe Range in the Tucson Premium Outlet Mall in Marana. The large crowd was axe-cited to compete against each other, aided by their helpful axe-perts. The Marana location is the second in Arizona, and will soon add more locations judging from this fun venue.
Roadrunner Coffee’s ribbon cutting celebrated its new ownership in a beautifully remodeled store at 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Roadrunner has also expanded its menu, and added local beer and wine service.
The Annual Partners in Educational Luncheon inspired us all. Dr. David Dore, Pima Community College Campus President and Vice Chancellor of Workforce and Economic Development, was the emcee. Marana Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Kristin Reidy and director of student services Dr. Cindy Ruich spoke about how the district supports students and families in need. Parents shared their excitement with their children’s successes, and student speakers from Mountain View High School and MCAT High School shared their accomplishments in overcoming some daunting challenges.
The grand opening of the largest and most state-of-the-art production studio in Arizona, Modern Studio, launched right here in Marana on Jan. 16. We got to see demonstrations of the Bolt High Speed Cinebot, the fastest camera robot in the world (and 7th in the U.S.). We toured the sound stages, audio and video production studios, design spaces, color correction room and more. This is a major step to bring film and production to southern Arizona.
Our member, Trico Electric Cooperative, partnered with Torch Clean Energy to construct a 10-megawatt alternating current photovoltaic solar generating facility on West Avra Valley Road, within the Town of Marana. We celebrated with them Jan. 22 at a dedication ceremony. Producing over 30,728 MWh annually, this is enough to power approximately 3,059 average residential homes. Trico is an active member of our Green Committee.
At our community and regional update, Marana Economic Development Director Curt Woody shared the statistics for the Town’s 2018 Single Family Residential starts at 824. He forecasts that number will be similar for 2019.
The new Carondolet Marana Hospital at Cortaro Road and Intestate-10 is well on its way to completion, with Dutch Bros Coffee and other retail soon to follow at that corner. Eight other commercial building locations were added in December. Monique Hagberg, Marana Special Event Coordinator, explained that Founder’s Day (March 30) is focusing and highlighting the people that make up our favorite town.
Marana Police Chief Terry Rozema also provided us with crime updates showing that Marana is the sixth safest municipality in the state. With our total population now at 47,213, the ratio of crime per household continues to drop. Besides our newest state-of-the-art Marana Police Department, Rozema is most proud of his team’s culture of professionalism, competence, compassion and dedication.
Jerimiah Moerke with the Arizona Department of Transportation delivered an update reagrding the Ina Road/I-10 interchange.
“We expect parts of the interchange to begin opening in later March, meaning that some interstate ramps are expected to open along with the bridges over I-10 and the railroad,” he said. “The entire project will not be complete until June.”
Some examples of work that will be completed after ramps and bridges open include a final lift of paving, some of the aesthetic work and sidewalks. We expect to be able to maintain at least one lane in each direction across Ina Road once it opens.
Marana Town Manager Jamsheed Mehta added the town will host an Ina Road opening celebration Saturday, March 6. More details to be released soon.
We’d also like to welcome our new Marana Chamber Members: Geeks 2 You; LaShawnda Jones; Pest Techs; Caronelet Marana Hospital; St. Marks United Methodist Church; and U. S. Alarm Brokers.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great!
For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314. Ed Stolmaker is the Marana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.
