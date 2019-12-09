"Hi there! My name is Karla and I'm a sweet 4 year old girl with a gentle nature and loving personality. I was transferred to HSSA from another shelter, so my history is a bit of a mystery, but I'm just focusing on my bright future with YOU!" Come meet Karla at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd or give our adoptions counselors a call for more information at (520) 327-6088 ext 173.
